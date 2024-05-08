Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Revenue in Q4 2023 was $10.1 million, a 20% increase over Q4 2022, with gross profit at $6.3 million, reflecting a 62% gross profit margin and a 75% increase over the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2023 was $0.8 million, marking a 358% increase from Q4 2022, demonstrating significant improvement in profitability.

For the fiscal year 2023, revenue reached $51.7 million, a 91% increase over 2022, with gross profit at $26.6 million, about a 52% profit margin and a 130% increase over 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year was $5.4 million, a 378% increase over 2022, highlighting strong operational performance and efficiency gains.

NowVertical Group Inc has a robust client portfolio with over 250 clients, including 100+ key accounts with major enterprises like Sky, Disney, and GlaxoSmithKline, indicating strong market penetration and customer trust.

Negative Points

The revenue numbers for Q4 2023 and the fiscal year were impacted by a major currency devaluation in Argentina, leading to a 131% decrease in the Argentine peso from Q3 to Q4, which required a significant restatement of prior quarter results.

A change in accounting policy from principal to agent for a newly acquired company led to a $5.9 million reallocation from cost of revenue to revenue, complicating financial reporting and impacting revenue recognition.

The company faces challenges with 36% of AI projects failing to deliver results or ROI, and 85% being slowed down by organizational limitations, indicating potential risks in project execution and profitability.

High levels of data complexity and a lack of knowledgeable staff in 82% of organizations pose significant challenges to NowVertical Group Inc's operations and service delivery.

The company's significant reliance on acquisitions for growth could pose risks related to integration and maintaining a unified corporate culture.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Do you think it's necessary to make a capital increase to be able to face 2024?

A: Sandeep Mendiratta, CEO & Director of NowVertical Group Inc., clarified that there is no immediate need for a capital raise. The company has significantly improved its cash position and does not foresee any equity capital financing needs in the near future.

Q: Can you touch base a little bit on the leadership compensation and how it's correlated to the financial success of NOW?

A: Sandeep Mendiratta explained that the compensation structure is performance-driven, with each business unit being rewarded based on their performance. This approach will continue as the company becomes more integrated.

Q: Since you noted a positive move with EDC, can you provide an update regarding MVB?

A: Andre Garber, Founder, Chief Development Officer & Director, mentioned that the facility with MVB includes both a term loan and a line of credit, with about $0.5 million currently drawn from a total of $2 million available.

Q: Christine noted the focus on improving EBITDA margins. Do you also see moves to increase gross margins?

A: Sandeep Mendiratta responded affirmatively, stating that while the company aims for a gross margin of around 60% over time, a more immediate target for 2024 would be around 55% to 56%.

Q: Do you expect double-digit organic growth in 2024?

A: Sandeep Mendiratta expressed optimism about achieving double-digit organic growth but emphasized the importance of establishing a solid foundation through the integration of the company's various business units before providing specific growth guidance.

Q: Can you update the expected cash to be received from Audiense?

A: Andre Garber updated that the proceeds expected from Audiense, related to assets sold, amount to $2.2 million, to be received over a schedule extending to May 2025.

