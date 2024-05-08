NowVertical Group Inc (NOWVF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Impressive Growth and Strategic Insights

Explore key financial achievements and strategic decisions driving NowVertical Group Inc's robust performance in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Q4 2023 Revenue: $10.1 million, up 20% from Q4 2022.
  • Q4 2023 Gross Profit: $6.3 million, 62% margin, up 75% from Q4 2022.
  • Q4 2023 Adjusted EBITDA: $0.8 million, up 358% from Q4 2022.
  • Fiscal Year 2023 Revenue: $51.7 million, up 91% from 2022.
  • Fiscal Year 2023 Gross Profit: $26.6 million, 52% margin, up 130% from 2022.
  • Fiscal Year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA: $5.4 million, up 378% from 2022.
  • Revenue Adjustments: Q4 impacted by $4.5 million FX revaluation; FY revenue would have been $57.2 million without reallocation adjustments.
  • Pro Forma Q4 Revenue: Adjusted to $14.6 million considering FX impacts.
  • Revenue Distribution: 62% from North America and EMEA, 38% from LatAm.
  • Revenue Composition: 80% services and solutions, 20% licenses, maintenance, and SaaS.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Revenue in Q4 2023 was $10.1 million, a 20% increase over Q4 2022, with gross profit at $6.3 million, reflecting a 62% gross profit margin and a 75% increase over the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2023 was $0.8 million, marking a 358% increase from Q4 2022, demonstrating significant improvement in profitability.
  • For the fiscal year 2023, revenue reached $51.7 million, a 91% increase over 2022, with gross profit at $26.6 million, about a 52% profit margin and a 130% increase over 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year was $5.4 million, a 378% increase over 2022, highlighting strong operational performance and efficiency gains.
  • NowVertical Group Inc has a robust client portfolio with over 250 clients, including 100+ key accounts with major enterprises like Sky, Disney, and GlaxoSmithKline, indicating strong market penetration and customer trust.

Negative Points

  • The revenue numbers for Q4 2023 and the fiscal year were impacted by a major currency devaluation in Argentina, leading to a 131% decrease in the Argentine peso from Q3 to Q4, which required a significant restatement of prior quarter results.
  • A change in accounting policy from principal to agent for a newly acquired company led to a $5.9 million reallocation from cost of revenue to revenue, complicating financial reporting and impacting revenue recognition.
  • The company faces challenges with 36% of AI projects failing to deliver results or ROI, and 85% being slowed down by organizational limitations, indicating potential risks in project execution and profitability.
  • High levels of data complexity and a lack of knowledgeable staff in 82% of organizations pose significant challenges to NowVertical Group Inc's operations and service delivery.
  • The company's significant reliance on acquisitions for growth could pose risks related to integration and maintaining a unified corporate culture.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Do you think it's necessary to make a capital increase to be able to face 2024?
A: Sandeep Mendiratta, CEO & Director of NowVertical Group Inc., clarified that there is no immediate need for a capital raise. The company has significantly improved its cash position and does not foresee any equity capital financing needs in the near future.

Q: Can you touch base a little bit on the leadership compensation and how it's correlated to the financial success of NOW?
A: Sandeep Mendiratta explained that the compensation structure is performance-driven, with each business unit being rewarded based on their performance. This approach will continue as the company becomes more integrated.

Q: Since you noted a positive move with EDC, can you provide an update regarding MVB?
A: Andre Garber, Founder, Chief Development Officer & Director, mentioned that the facility with MVB includes both a term loan and a line of credit, with about $0.5 million currently drawn from a total of $2 million available.

Q: Christine noted the focus on improving EBITDA margins. Do you also see moves to increase gross margins?
A: Sandeep Mendiratta responded affirmatively, stating that while the company aims for a gross margin of around 60% over time, a more immediate target for 2024 would be around 55% to 56%.

Q: Do you expect double-digit organic growth in 2024?
A: Sandeep Mendiratta expressed optimism about achieving double-digit organic growth but emphasized the importance of establishing a solid foundation through the integration of the company's various business units before providing specific growth guidance.

Q: Can you update the expected cash to be received from Audiense?
A: Andre Garber updated that the proceeds expected from Audiense, related to assets sold, amount to $2.2 million, to be received over a schedule extending to May 2025.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.