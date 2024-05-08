NiSource Inc (NI) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Performance and Strategic Investments

Summary
  • Adjusted EPS Q1 2024: $0.85, up 10% from $0.77 year ago
  • 2024 Adjusted EPS Guidance: $1.70 to $1.74
  • Annual 2023-2028 Adjusted EPS Growth: 6% to 8%
  • Rate Base Growth 2023-2028: 8% to 10%
  • FFO to Debt Ratio: Targeting 14% to 16%
  • Year-End 2023 Rate Base: $18.8 billion
  • Capital Expenditure Plan: $16.4 billion through 2028
  • Incremental Investment: Full ownership of Fairbanks and Gibson solar projects added
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

  • NiSource Inc (NI, Financial) reported a strong first quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $0.85, which is 10% above the $0.77 reported one year ago.
  • The company reaffirmed its 2024 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.70 to $1.74 and annual 2023 to 2028 guidance for adjusted EPS growth of 6% to 8% and rate base growth of 8% to 10%.
  • NiSource Inc (NI) has a robust capital expenditure plan of $16.4 billion through 2028, emphasizing investments in renewable energy, system modernization, and customer growth.
  • The company has successfully maintained constructive regulatory relationships, which supports efficient capital allocation and recovery.
  • NiSource Inc (NI) is actively engaged in economic development projects, including potential data center developments in Northern Indiana, which could significantly increase system load and revenue.

Negative Points

  • The company faces risks associated with regulatory changes and the need for continual stakeholder engagement to maintain favorable outcomes.
  • There is a reliance on achieving regulatory approvals for projects like the NIPSCO gas settlement and technology capital deferral mechanisms, which could impact financial performance if delayed or denied.
  • NiSource Inc (NI) must manage the execution risks associated with a large capital expenditure plan, ensuring projects are completed on time and within budget.
  • The company's financial performance is subject to weather conditions, although some mechanisms like weather decoupling are in place to mitigate impacts.
  • There is ongoing need for external financing, including equity issuances, to fund capital projects, which could dilute existing shareholders or impact financial stability if market conditions are unfavorable.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the potential demand from data centers in Indiana and how it affects your overall plan?
A: (Lloyd M. Yates - President, CEO & Director) Northern Indiana's robust transmission system, plentiful land, and positive business environment make it ripe for data center development. Discussions with several developers are ongoing, and while specifics are still being finalized, there is optimism about significant load growth from these developments.

Q: How are you addressing rate design and tariffs for hyperscalers to balance the interests of residential customers and large data centers?
A: (Lloyd M. Yates - President, CEO & Director) The company is exploring ways to structure opportunities that benefit all stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, and communities. Specific rate designs and tariffs are under evaluation to ensure equitable benefits.

Q: What types of projects are included in the $1.6 billion of upside capital, and what are the potential funding sources?
A: (Shawn Anderson - Executive VP & CFO) The upside capital includes electric generation projects, gas infrastructure work, and electric transmission and distribution projects. Financing will be evaluated as projects arise, aiming for accretive investments that align with stakeholder values and maintain credit quality.

Q: Could the IRP process accelerate to integrate data center developments faster than anticipated?
A: (Lloyd M. Yates - President, CEO & Director) Data center developments could potentially progress quicker than the IRP process due to the industry's demand for rapid deployment. NiSource aims to be a responsive partner in these developments.

Q: Can you provide an update on the Pennsylvania rate case and the NIPSCO deferral mechanism?
A: (Melody Birmingham - Executive VP & Group President of Utilities) The Pennsylvania rate case is progressing with ongoing stakeholder engagement. The NIPSCO deferral mechanism, which covers certain project costs, should not impact the financials negatively or affect the rate case timeline.

Q: What is the impact of the PHMSA rules on your capital plan, and when do you expect these investments to occur?
A: (Lloyd M. Yates - President, CEO & Director) The PHMSA rules, focusing on leak grading and detection, are expected to be finalized by end of 2024. Compliance plans will be developed within 18 months, with capital investments anticipated to start impacting the middle of the current plan.

