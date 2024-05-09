Q1 2024 Kakao Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello. Thank you for joining Kakao's Q1 and 2024 Earnings Conference Call. We will begin with a presentation by Kakao, which will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn it over to Kakao.



Jeffrey Shin -



Good morning. My name is Jeffrey Shin from Kakao IR. Thank you for joining Kakao's earnings call for Q1 2024. I have with me today, CEO of Kakao, Shina Chung; and CFO, Kali Choi; and Head of Capital Markets, [Kade Kim].



Please note that the earnings results are consolidated estimates under the K-IFRS basis and are subject to change upon the auditor's review. Also, as forward-looking estimates are based on assumptions, actual results may differ from figures included in today's presentation.



We will begin with key business highlights for the first quarter presented by both the CEO and CFO, and end with Kakao's new direction forward and its AI strategy presented by Shina, the CEO, which I believe are the topics that the markets are most interested in.



Shina Chung - Kakao Corp. - CEO