Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Louisiana-Pacific Corp reported a strong start to 2024 with a 24% increase in sales, reaching $724 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2024 was $182 million, significantly higher than the $66 million in Q1 2023.

The company successfully launched new products and expanded strategic partnerships, enhancing market share and customer base.

Record operating efficiency in the OSB business contributed to increased sales volumes and profitability.

Resumption of share repurchases, reflecting a strong balance sheet and confidence in ongoing financial health.

Negative Points

The OSB business's dependency on commodity prices, which are outside of the company's control, introduces volatility to earnings.

Incremental EBITDA margin from additional Siding volume was lower than expected due to the high volume of lower-margin ExpertFinish products.

Increased mill overhead costs by $7 million due to the addition of Sagola and Bath to the network.

Freight costs and raw material prices, although moderating, continue to impact cost structure and margins.

Macroeconomic uncertainty remains a concern, potentially impacting future performance despite current guidance increases.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the constraints on additional margin expansion for Siding as we look into the back half of the year?

A: Alan J. M. Haughie, Executive VP & CFO of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, noted that there are no significant constraints. However, there are a few product introductions like Brushed Smooth and [gap] Siding that might be slightly less efficient than current primed production. The company is also growing ExpertFinish, which currently has lower margins than primed products. The guidance allows room for additional selling and marketing spend or preparation for the restart of Wawa, maintaining a 23% EBITDA margin.

Q: What opportunities does the strategic partnership with Lennar open up specifically for Siding?

A: William Bradley Southern, Chairman & CEO, explained that the partnership significantly increases the volume from a Siding perspective and assigns new geographies for their Siding portfolio across the country. This geographic expansion helps drive demand for BuilderSeries portfolio and increases growth opportunities.

Q: How did the Siding EBITDA margin exceed expectations in Q1?

A: Alan J. M. Haughie mentioned that almost all factors such as pricing, efficiency, and raw material costs contributed positively. The minor uptick in volume was managed with existing labor due to prior investments, which allowed additional revenue at minimal extra cost. This efficient management of resources and favorable market conditions led to better-than-expected margins.

Q: Can you provide insights into the broader demand trends in Siding and its sustainability?

A: CEO William Bradley Southern highlighted the strong demand across all sectors, driven by successful new product launches and expanded market access through strategic partnerships. He emphasized the sustainability of this growth, supported by ongoing product development and market expansion efforts.

Q: How significant is the contribution of the Lennar partnership and Home Depot expansion to the raised sales guidance for Siding?

A: CEO William Bradley Southern clarified that the increased guidance was not directly due to the Lennar and Home Depot deals, as these were anticipated in their initial projections. The revision in guidance reflects the overall strength in their order file and robust demand across various market segments.

Q: What are the expectations for the BuilderSeries and ExpertFinish products over the next few years?

A: Aaron Howald, Director of IR, noted that while BuilderSeries currently represents a smaller volume compared to ExpertFinish, both are expected to grow significantly. ExpertFinish has already shown substantial growth since its launch in 2019, and similar growth trajectories are anticipated for BuilderSeries as it reaches new customers and markets.

