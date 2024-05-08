Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

National Research Corp is aiming to double its total addressable market through strategic portfolio additions, acquisitions, and partnerships.

The company is targeting double-digit annual revenue growth and margin expansion, indicating strong future financial performance.

Implementation of generative AI across all solutions to enhance healthcare outcomes and improve client revenue and cost structures.

Significant investments in the sales team and restructuring of service functions to accelerate pipeline growth and improve client engagement.

Increased operating cash flows from $8 million in 2023 to $12 million in 2024, demonstrating improved financial health.

Negative Points

Financial results for the quarter were flat year over year, showing no immediate growth.

Anticipated increase in net debt over the balance of the year due to increased IT investments and product development.

Sales from new products and additional sales associates are expected to ramp up a few quarters behind the initial costs, potentially delaying profit realization.

The company faces intense competition from both established healthcare systems and new market entrants.

Dependence on the successful integration of AI technology and market acceptance of new products to achieve projected growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the main financial goals for National Research Corp in the coming years?

A: (Unidentified Company Representative) The company aims to double its total addressable market through portfolio additions, acquisitions, and partnerships, achieve double-digit annual revenue growth, expand margins, and create significant value for investors.

Q: How does National Research Corp plan to achieve these financial goals?

A: (Unidentified Company Representative) The strategy includes leveraging the company's healthcare expertise, enhancing client service, and integrating innovative technologies with a focus on AI to improve healthcare outcomes and client financial performance.

Q: What organizational changes have been implemented to support these goals?

A: (Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer) The company has restructured its revenue team, added new leaders, changed compensation plans, and implemented new training programs. Additionally, service functions have been consolidated under executive leadership to enhance strategic focus and client interaction.

Q: Can you discuss the new investments in technology and AI?

A: (Helen Hrdy, Chief Growth Officer) The technology teams have been reorganized into smaller, agile groups focused on specific product domains. Significant investments have been made in AI and product leadership to deliver innovative AI solutions at an unprecedented pace.

: What are the expected financial impacts of these strategies in the short term?

A: (Linda Stacy, Principal Financial Officer) Initially, the company anticipates increased IT investment and a ramp-up in costs associated with rolling out new products. However, these are expected to generate substantial returns over time, with efforts to offset ramp-up costs through internal improvements and AI automation.

Q: What is the current financial position of National Research Corp?

A: (Linda Stacy, Principal Financial Officer) As of March 31, 2024, the company reported $40 million in net debt and maintained a strong liquidity position with significant credit facilities available. The focus remains on funding innovation, growth investments, and returning value to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases.

