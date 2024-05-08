Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Market Challenges and Strategic Adjustments

Insights into Liberty Broadband's financial performance, strategic shifts, and management's outlook amidst evolving market conditions.

Summary
  • Consolidated Cash and Cash Equivalents: $108 million, including $70 million at GCI.
  • Charter Investment Value: $12.3 billion based on shares held and recent share price.
  • Total Debt: $3.8 billion at quarter end, excluding preferred stock.
  • GCI Revenue and Adjusted OIBDA: Flat in Q1; growth in data revenue offset by declines in other areas, particularly video revenue.
  • GCI Wireless Subscribers: Added 3,500 revenue-generating subs over the last year.
  • GCI Cable Modem Customers: Decline of 200 customers.
  • GCI Leverage: 2.8x as per credit agreement at quarter end; 3.2x pro forma post-dividend payment.
  • Undrawn Capacity: $457 million at quarter end, $327 million pro forma post-dividend.
Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA, Financial) expects to resume sales into Charter's buyback this summer, with a focus on debt reduction in the near term.
  • Charter experienced solid EBITDA growth of 2.8% in Q1, with management confident in achieving EBITDA growth throughout the year despite industry pressures.
  • Charter's mobile segment continues to perform well, surpassing 8 million total mobile lines with a 38% increase in mobile service revenue compared to the previous year.
  • Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) reported a consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $108 million at quarter end.
  • GCI paid down its revolver by $60 million during the quarter using strong cash from operations, demonstrating effective cash management.

Negative Points

  • Charter experienced a 72,000 subscriber net loss in Q1, largely due to increased competition and early headwinds from the upcoming ACP expiration.
  • The ACP (Affordable Connectivity Program) was not renewed, posing challenges in retaining ACP customers despite alternative offers.
  • GCI's revenue and adjusted OIBDA were flat in Q1, with growth in data revenue offset by declines in other revenue segments, particularly in video revenue.
  • Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) faces a reduced pace of buyback in the near term due to a greater focus on debt reduction.
  • The broader NAV discount for Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) remains a concern, with the market showing a reduced appetite for arbitrage opportunities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Greg, regarding Charter, is there any hope for an ACP Extension Act given the recent bipartisan support in the Senate?
A: Gregory B. Maffei - Liberty Broadband Corporation - CEO, President & Director: While there is bipartisan support, procedural issues could impede its progress. We cannot rely on it, but there is always hope.

Q: Given the current high interest rates, would it be more beneficial for Charter to focus on deleveraging rather than stock buybacks?
A: Gregory B. Maffei - Liberty Broadband Corporation - CEO, President & Director: We plan to use more of Charter's buyback proceeds for debt reduction at Liberty Broadband, and Charter is expected to reduce its leverage to the midpoint of its target range.

Q: Should Charter consider slowing its footprint expansion to free up cash for larger share repurchases, especially given the current valuation of EBITDA?
A: Gregory B. Maffei - Liberty Broadband Corporation - CEO, President & Director: Charter is being more thoughtful about expansion given market preferences for free cash flow. However, they maintain a balanced approach to growth and capital allocation.

Q: With mobile being a growth area for Charter, is there scope to invest more aggressively in this segment to enhance its material impact on the business?
A: Gregory B. Maffei - Liberty Broadband Corporation - CEO, President & Director: Charter is already aggressively pursuing mobile growth. Current market conditions limit further acceleration, but continued success in mobile is anticipated.

Q: Considering the depressed valuations for cable assets, is there an opportunity for Liberty Broadband to consider acquiring other cable companies?
A: Gregory B. Maffei - Liberty Broadband Corporation - CEO, President & Director: While not closed to opportunities, synergies with Charter generally make it more advantageous to pursue acquisitions through Charter rather than directly by Liberty Broadband.

Q: What strategies are being considered to address the NAV discount at Liberty Broadband?
A: Gregory B. Maffei - Liberty Broadband Corporation - CEO, President & Director: The primary strategy is share repurchases at discounted prices. Long-term mitigation might involve structural changes similar to previous consolidations with other entities.

