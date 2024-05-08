Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

TPG Inc (TPG, Financial) reported a robust increase in assets under management (AUM), which grew 63% year-over-year, driven by strategic acquisitions and strong capital raising activities.

The company successfully raised $4.7 billion during the quarter, with significant contributions from both TPG and Angelo Gordon credit strategies.

TPG Inc (TPG) demonstrated strong deployment activities, investing over $6 billion of capital in the first quarter, indicating a healthy investment pipeline and effective capital utilization.

The integration of Angelo Gordon has expanded TPG Inc (TPG)'s capabilities in credit markets, enhancing cross-selling opportunities and contributing to a more diversified business model.

TPG Inc (TPG) declared a dividend of $0.41 per share of Class A common stock, reflecting confidence in the company's earnings stability and commitment to shareholder returns.

Negative Points

Despite overall growth, certain legacy TPG businesses like the capital segment showed muted investment activity, raising concerns about potential underperformance in key areas.

The company faces ongoing expenses related to the integration of Angelo Gordon, which could impact short-term profitability.

TPG Inc (TPG) is still in the process of fully integrating broker-dealer capabilities into Angelo Gordon's operations, which may delay the realization of potential synergies.

The company noted a need for creative capital solutions due to narrower bid-ask spreads and liquidity needs, indicating potential challenges in deal sourcing and execution.

While TPG Inc (TPG) is expanding its presence in the wealth management channel, the full deployment and effectiveness of new wealth management products are yet to be realized, posing a risk to growth expectations in this segment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How are your investment pipelines tracking in the legacy TPG businesses? Are you expecting a significant ramp in capital and growth deployments later this year?

A: Todd B. Sisitsky, TPG Capital, L.P. - President, Managing Partner of North America and Head of North American & Europe Private Equity, responded that the deployment pace has been strong and is expected to continue. He highlighted the narrowing of bid-ask spreads and a need for creative capital solutions across various sectors as key drivers. Sisitsky also noted that TPG's approach to private equity, which often involves proprietary carve-outs and structured relationships, contributes to a robust and differentiated pipeline.

Q: Can you provide more color on the integration of Angelo Gordon, particularly in terms of cross-marketing and next steps for growth over the next 12 months and the next 3 years?

A: Jon Winkelried, TPG Inc. - CEO & Director, emphasized the seamless integration of TPG and Angelo Gordon, treating them as one firm. He discussed the strategic deployment of resources across both organizations to engage with LP bases and highlighted the focus on collaborative solutions across private equity and credit strategies. Jack Charles Weingart, TPG Inc. - CFO & Director, added that the priorities include scaling existing TPG AG credit businesses, innovating new products, and penetrating new channels like insurance.

Q: Regarding the expansion into the wealth management channel, what sort of product development do you expect over the next 12 to 18 months?

A: Jack Charles Weingart discussed building out TPG's presence in the wealth platform by expanding distribution teams and developing new products, particularly focusing on permanent capital open-ended structures. He mentioned plans to launch a semi-liquid private equity product by early next year and highlighted the strong performance of TPG's private equity products as a key selling point in wealth channels.

Q: How should we think about the growth profile of the credit business on a multiyear basis?

A: Jon Winkelried discussed the undercapitalized nature of the credit business and the focus on rightsizing the capital base. He outlined growth opportunities across various credit strategies, including direct lending, structured credit, and credit solutions, emphasizing bespoke capital structure solutions and the potential for scaling the essential housing business.

Q: Could you elaborate on the transaction fees and the longer-term opportunity as you fully benefit from Angelo Gordon?

A: Jack Charles Weingart explained that the transaction fees in Q1 were almost entirely from legacy TPG businesses, with minimal contribution from Angelo Gordon. He outlined the integration work required to expand capital markets capabilities across AG's businesses and anticipated growth from expanding TPG's capital markets services and integrating AG's credit businesses.

Q: How should we think about the change to fundraising in AG Credit and how it flows through into fee-earning AUM?

A: Jack Charles Weingart noted that the fundraising activity for AG Credit primarily sets the stage for growth in the following year, with deployment being a key driver for fee-earning AUM. He mentioned that the fundraising efforts this year are crucial for scaling the business in 2024 and beyond.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.