B&G Foods Inc (BGS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges and Strategic Realignments

Amidst a mixed financial performance, B&G Foods outlines strategic shifts and operational optimizations in Q1 2024.

Summary
  • Net Sales: $475.2 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $75 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 15.8%
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS: $0.18
  • Gross Profit: $108.9 million
  • Adjusted Gross Profit: $109.9 million (23.1% of net sales)
  • Net Loss: $40.2 million
  • Adjusted Net Income: $14.4 million
Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

  • B&G Foods Inc (BGS, Financial) reported a consistent adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.8%, maintaining stability compared to the previous year.
  • The company saw a 60 basis point increase in gross profit as a percentage of net sales compared to last year, indicating improved profitability.
  • B&G Foods Inc (BGS) has successfully reorganized into four distinct business units, enhancing operational visibility and focus.
  • The divestiture of the Green Giant U.S. canned vegetable business and other assets is expected to sharpen the company's focus and improve margins and cash flow.
  • B&G Foods Inc (BGS) is actively managing a lean corporate structure, maintaining operational efficiency with corporate costs at only 4-5% of net sales.

Negative Points

  • First quarter net sales and adjusted EBITDA were slightly below expectations, with net sales down approximately $17 million or 3.4% year-over-year.
  • The food service and industrial segments experienced significant declines, reflecting a slowdown in out-of-home traffic and volumes.
  • Increased general and administrative costs, including insurance and salary wages, contributed to a rise in SG&A expenses by 1.9 million or 4%.
  • The company reported a net loss of $40.2 million for the first quarter, driven by a write-down of goodwill allocated to the frozen and vegetable business unit.
  • B&G Foods Inc (BGS) is facing challenges in the frozen vegetable category, with overall softness leading to a strategic review and potential divestiture of the frozen vegetable business unit.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What percentage does foodservice represent of total sales?
A: (Casey Keller - President, Chief Executive Officer) Foodservice represents about 14% of total sales on average per quarter.

Q: Can you share the sales or EBITDA of the remaining frozen and canned veggie businesses in the US and Canada that are under evaluation?
A: (Bruce Wacha - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance) The frozen vegetables business unit, which is under strategic review, has annual net sales of just under $400 million. Specific EBITDA figures have not been disclosed as the company is reporting segment profits on a quarterly basis.

Q: How does the potential divestiture of the frozen and vegetable segment fit into the broader portfolio strategy?
A: (Casey Keller - President, Chief Executive Officer) The potential divestiture aligns with B&G Foods' strategy to focus on areas with strong growth potential and capabilities. The frozen vegetable category, although on-trend, may not align with the company's core capabilities and focus moving forward.

Q: What impact has the increase in promotional trade spend had on volumes and pricing?
A: (Casey Keller - President, Chief Executive Officer) The increase in promotional trade spend is partly due to a more competitive promotion environment and is gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels. This strategy is used to manage price gaps, particularly in categories like Green Giant frozen vegetables and Crisco, to maintain competitive pricing against private labels.

Q: What are the expectations for foodservice trends and their impact on future sales?
A: (Casey Keller - President, Chief Executive Officer) Foodservice trends are expected to remain soft throughout the year, which may continue to impact sales negatively. However, there is an expectation of a pickup in at-home consumption in the latter half of the year, which could offset some of the declines.

Q: Can you provide more details on the timing and process of the strategic review for the frozen vegetable business?
A: (AJ Schwabe - Associate and Corporate Strategy Investor development) The timing and specifics of the strategic review process are not disclosed as M&A activities are unpredictable. The company is evaluating its options and will update stakeholders as appropriate.

