Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Universal Technical Institute Inc reported an 18.5% increase in new student starts and a 12.4% growth in second quarter revenue to $184.2 million, both exceeding expectations.

Net income for the quarter was $7.8 million with diluted earnings per share at $0.14, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 17.8% to $22.6 million.

The company has successfully launched new programs ahead of schedule, such as the dental hygiene programs, contributing to revenue growth and student start increases.

Universal Technical Institute Inc has expanded its partnership network, enhancing graduate employment opportunities and program accessibility.

The company has raised its guidance for 2024, reflecting confidence in continued strong performance and execution of strategic initiatives.

Negative Points

Despite overall positive performance, the company faces regulatory restrictions that limit its ability to open new campuses or start new programs not previously approved, potentially slowing expansion.

The company is monitoring challenges with the Department of Education's FAFSA simplification initiative, which could impact student enrollment processes.

Inflationary pressures, although moderate, continue to pose a potential risk to operating costs, particularly in areas like healthcare wages and commodity prices.

The company's growth in new student starts is expected to slow in the second half of the year due to lapping of previous initiatives and program expansions.

While the company is expanding online program offerings at Concord, this is a long-term initiative with initial stages focusing on internal restructuring and course redesign, delaying immediate impacts.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What's driving the demand within your operations, considering the easing of COVID and inflation headwinds?

A: Jerome Grant, CEO of Universal Technical Institute, noted that there is a growing positive perception about the ROI of skilled trades, especially as people consider post-high school options. This environment is increasingly favorable for alternatives like UTI, reflected in both conversations and enrollment numbers.

Q: How has the ramp-up been for the increased presence in the high school and military markets?

A: Jerome Grant explained that the ramp-up is going well, particularly as the representatives in these markets enter their second year and strengthen relationships with counselors, teachers, and students. Troy Anderson, CFO, added that both military and high school channels have shown strong double-digit performance in recent quarters.

Q: Can you discuss the corporate partnerships on the UTI side and the initiatives on the Concord side?

A: Jerome Grant highlighted that UTI has over 6,000 employer partners and is now focusing on developing similar B2B partnerships for Concord, particularly for training, up-skilling, and scholarships, which were previously underdeveloped compared to UTI.

Q: What is contributing to the upward revision of new student starts?

A: Jerome Grant attributed the increase to strong inquiry flow and improved conversion rates, particularly on the Concord side due to additional marketing investments. Troy Anderson mentioned that the strong performance in the first half of the year and better conversion rates contributed to the confidence in raising guidance.

Q: What are the factors behind the expected EBITDA margin expansion for fiscal 2025?

A: Troy Anderson explained that the margin expansion is expected from operating leverage and increased efficiency across the workforce and space utilization. This includes implementing consistent practices that have been successful in UTI across Concord operations.

Q: Could you provide more details on the cash pay programs at Concord and potential similar programs at UTI?

A: Jerome Grant described Concord's cash pay programs like phlebotomy and sterile processing as short, accredited programs that do not require Department of Education certification. These programs are designed to quickly integrate students into the medical workforce. UTI is exploring similar short programs to provide quick workforce entry options.

