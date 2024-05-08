Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Magnite Inc (MGNI, Financial) reported strong Q1 results, exceeding top line guidance for contribution ex-TAC across all business lines, with CTV growing 18% and DV+ growing 9%.

The company's best-in-class CTV platform benefited from key accelerators and strong performance in live sports, particularly NCA basketball March Madness.

Magnite Inc (MGNI) announced an expansion of its partnership with Mediaocean to include an exclusive deal for CTV buying through ClearLine, targeting a significant U.S. linear TV market.

The company's ad serving business, SpringServe, delivered stellar results, demonstrating strong growth and strategic value.

Magnite Inc (MGNI) continues to expand globally, securing new international wins and broadening existing partnerships, enhancing its market position.

Negative Points

Despite strong performance, there are ongoing concerns about the potential impact of DSPs connecting directly to sellers in the CTV landscape, which could affect SSPs like Magnite.

The company faces macroeconomic uncertainties that could impact future performance, as indicated by the cautious optimism expressed regarding the advertising environment.

There was a reported softness in CPMs within the CTV market, although it was minimal, indicating potential pricing pressures.

Magnite Inc (MGNI) experienced a net loss of $18 million for the quarter, showing that profitability challenges persist despite revenue growth.

Operational costs increased due to higher cloud computing expenses, event and travel-related expenses, and personnel-related costs, impacting the overall financial health.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Michael, you talked in your prepared remarks about CTV benefiting from strength in ad serving. Could you talk a little bit more about that and just opportunities to expand ad serving going forward?

A: (Michael G. Barrett - President, CEO & Director) Yes, ad serving has exceeded expectations, particularly with SpringServe, which is growing fast through new customer adoption and is the server of choice for digital-first streaming companies. The combination of SpringServe with our SSP is expected to drive superior monetization and create a stickier relationship with publishers.

Q: Can you discuss the Mediaocean partnership and the integration with ClearLine? How do you think about the contribution from this over time?

A: (Michael G. Barrett - President, CEO & Director) The partnership with Mediaocean is significant as it automates the insertion order process, making it more programmatic. This integration is expected to be economically beneficial, providing a new revenue stream through a buy-side fee and enhancing the sell-side economics for Magnite.

Q: Are you seeing a cost per thousand (CPM) pricing difference within the CTV market between TV OEMs like Roku, LG, Samsung, and broadcasters?

A: (Michael G. Barrett - President, CEO & Director) Yes, there is a disparity in CPMs, with higher rates for broadcasters and lower for OEMs. The difference in CPMs has remained stable over recent quarters, with only a slight decline observed.

Q: With the upcoming upfront market, do you feel there will be more programmatic deals signed this year compared to the past?

A: (Michael G. Barrett - President, CEO & Director) Yes, there is an expectation of more programmatic deals, especially with premium broadcasters. The trend towards more biddable deals is expected to continue, driven by buyer demand.

Q: Can you discuss the assumptions you're making for the CTV business for the remainder of this year?

A: (David L. Day - CFO) The company remains bullish on the recovery in the programmatic component of CTV, expecting double-digit growth. The guidance also includes potential boosts from political advertising, particularly in the second half of the year.

Q: How do you balance share repurchases versus continuing to pay down debt as you strengthen the balance sheet?

A: (David L. Day - CFO) With the refinancing of debt and improved financial position, the focus may shift towards considering share repurchases more significantly, although decisions will be based on ongoing assessments of the company's financial status and market conditions.

