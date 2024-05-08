Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Sunrun Inc (RUN, Financial) exceeded the high end of both storage and solar installation guidance in Q1, showcasing strong operational performance.

The company reported a significant increase in storage attachment rates, reaching 50% for new customers, up from 15% the previous year.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) has successfully tripled its storage installations compared to the same quarter last year, installing 207-megawatt hours of storage in Q1.

The company's net subscriber value remains robust, with a notable increase in margins due to higher storage attachment rates.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) continues to innovate, leveraging AI to improve operational efficiencies and customer experience, which is expected to drive future growth.

Negative Points

Sunrun Inc (RUN) experienced slower than expected growth in sales activities in Q1, with only a 13% sequential growth in its direct business.

The company has reduced its full-year solar installation capacity outlook to down 15% to flat, adjusting from a previous range of down 5% to up 5%.

Despite strong performance in storage, the overall customer additions in solar were lower, impacting the expected growth trajectory.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) faces increased competition from new entrants in the market, which could potentially disrupt market dynamics and affect future sales.

The company reported a negative cash generation of $311 million in Q1, influenced by one-time costs and delayed timing of incentive monetization.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the impact of AI-based load growth on your business, especially with the recent increases in ERCOT and CAISO power forwards?

A: Mary Grace Powell, CEO of Sunrun Inc., explained that the load growth is seen as directionally positive for Sunrun, as it indicates potential capacity challenges at the utility level which could increase utility rates and create opportunities for Sunrun's solar and storage assets. She highlighted that the infrastructure needs massive investment, which could pressure utility rates further, benefiting Sunrun.

Q: How is the competition from new entrants in the lease market affecting Sunrun, especially those that are corporate or PE-backed?

A: Paul S. Dickson, President & Chief Revenue Officer, noted that while new entrants cause some short-term volume frustrations, they do not pose a long-term threat. He emphasized Sunrun's confidence in its business model, which is backed by extensive experience in financing and managing long-term asset ownership.

Q: Regarding the virtual power plants (VPPs), how has their monetization compared to your expectations?

A: CEO Mary Grace Powell expressed satisfaction with the VPPs' performance, particularly highlighting programs like CalReady and PowerOn Puerto Rico. She mentioned that these programs reinforce the potential to realize significant customer net present value (NPV) from these assets.

Q: With the increasing storage attach rates, are there any significant adjustments to your inverter or storage hardware mix anticipated? Are there new products that could impact your unit economics?

A: Paul S. Dickson addressed this by stating that Sunrun is comfortable with its current hardware diversity and sees steadily declining costs. He also mentioned excitement about new products entering the market, which Sunrun is well-positioned to integrate due to its large distribution network.

Q: Can you discuss the drivers behind the weaker gross margins in your systems and products business this quarter?

A: CFO Danny Abajian explained that the lower gross margins were partly due to a one-time noncash charge related to winding down the AEE distribution business. He assured that the higher margin components of the business are retained, which should help restore margins moving forward.

Q: What are the expectations for cash generation sustainability, especially considering the annualized $200 to $500 million figure mentioned for Q4?

A: Danny Abajian clarified that the projected cash generation is expected to be sustainable and not just a result of timing or seasonal fluctuations. He emphasized planning for consistent performance across quarters, adjusting for normal seasonal variations.

