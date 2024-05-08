The Honest Co Inc (HNST) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Record Margins

Discover how The Honest Co Inc (HNST) achieved significant financial improvements and strategic expansions in the first quarter of 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $86 million, up 3% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: 37%, an increase of 1,275 basis points from last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Positive $3 million, compared to negative $10 million last year.
  • Operating Expenses: Decreased by $6 million from the previous year.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $34 million, up $22 million from last year.
  • Debt: Zero debt outstanding.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Positive for the fourth consecutive quarter.
Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Achieved a second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and solid revenue growth, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth.
  • Record high gross margin of 37%, an improvement of nearly 1,300 basis points year-over-year.
  • Strong performance in the wipes business, which grew 44% in consumption in 2023, driven by core items and successful innovation launches.
  • Expansion in distribution, particularly in brick-and-mortar stores, contributing to revenue growth and increased household penetration.
  • Positive operating cash flow for the fourth consecutive quarter, ending the quarter with $34 million in cash and zero debt outstanding.

Negative Points

  • Despite strong Q1 results, the company maintains a cautious outlook for the full year, citing potential uncertainties in the market.
  • Some revenue growth was attributed to shifts in order flow from Q4 of the previous year, which may affect comparability and consistency of quarter-to-quarter revenue figures.
  • The need for ongoing investment in marketing and trade promotions to sustain top-line growth and market share, which could impact profitability.
  • Challenges in managing the balance of trade promotions and marketing investments to drive momentum while maintaining profitability.
  • Potential risks from macroeconomic conditions and consumer trends that could impact the business performance unpredictably.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Why maintain full year guidance given the Q1 upside to some extent that applies to revenues, but particularly EBITDA, given the strong profitability in Q1? Is that just conservatism as it early in the year? Or is there something about Q1 that that comes out of the balance of the year?
A: (David Loretta, CFO) We're off to a strong start this year, and while we're pleased with the first quarter results, we want to remain cautious due to uncertainties. It's early in the year, and we're cautiously confident that our guidance range is appropriate. We're leaning towards the mid-side of that range, and the next couple of quarters will provide a clearer roadmap.

Q: Can you discuss if you're seeing any impact on consumption for your products from any consumer pressure, trade-down impacts on your business, and perhaps give us an update for how things are trending so far in Q2?
A: (Carla Vernon, CEO) Our results are driven by uniformly strong consumption across our category portfolio. We grew year over year on a combination of unit volume and pricing, showing that the Honest brand is strong and resilient, even in these times. The benefits we offer for clean personal care and baby have such a meaning, and our brand is a demonstrated leader in this area.

Q: How sustainable is the Q1 gross margin level as you think about the go forward over the next few quarters?
A: (David Loretta, CFO) The gross margin drivers are a big element of the improvement this quarter. The improvement over last year benefited from the prior year's write-off due to transformation initiatives, but the remaining amount is a function of cost management on product fulfillment, logistics, and the benefit of pricing. We're comfortable within this range and see that for the balance of the year, we'll still see meaningful improvement over the prior year.

Q: What changes are you seeing in distribution channels, what changes are you seeing in orders? And as you think about pricing going forward, what lever on the gross margin does that play going forward as compared to what happened this quarter?
A: (Carla Vernon, CEO) Distribution is a key part of our overall roadmap for growth. We moved from 78 ACV into the mid-80s this year, and our distribution growth in the quarter was also strong. We executed several strong sizing strategy launches, which helps drive distribution. Regarding pricing, it has been effective in the market, and we will always consider it based on our role as a premium brand and consumer macroeconomics.

Q: What would be the most likely drivers of a downturn in EBITDA, should it occur?
A: (David Loretta, CFO) Structurally, the improvements on profitability are becoming grounded in the business model. The guidance we've given still gives us room to see improvement each quarter. We're going to keep working through all of our plans and trying to replicate and execute as fast as we can.

Q: What are the risks that you're watching out for right now, especially as it might impact your profitability?
A: (Carla Vernon, CEO) We've been on a consistent path of improving ourselves quarter-by-quarter. The strength in performance is based on our team executing well. We all have to be on the lookout for consumer and macroeconomic trends or any kind of unpredictability that would probably not only affect us but would affect others in our sector and our segment.

