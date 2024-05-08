Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Sinclair Inc (SBGI, Financial) delivered strong first quarter results, meeting guidance expectations in the Local Media segment and exceeding adjusted EBITDA expectations at Tennis Channel.

Political advertising revenues are expected to be record-breaking in 2024, potentially exceeding $350 million due to strong demand and several close Senate and House races in Sinclair's markets.

Sinclair Inc (SBGI) has successfully renewed 42% of its big four traditional network subscribers as of early May, with expectations of mid-single digit net retransmission revenue growth from 2023 to 2025.

The launch of Broadband, Sinclair's next-gen data solutions brand, represents a significant advancement in data distribution with potential long-term growth opportunities.

Sinclair Inc (SBGI) continues to innovate in content distribution, including partnerships for streaming video offload and enhanced GPS services, positioning the company at the forefront of broadcasting technology.

Negative Points

Core advertising revenue for the first quarter came in slightly below the low end of guidance, impacted by less premium sports exposure and a decline in sports betting advertising.

The automotive and medical sectors experienced a downturn in advertising spending, contributing to the shortfall in core advertising revenue expectations.

There is ongoing uncertainty in the national advertising recovery, with potential impacts from sustained high interest rates and increased competition from streaming advertising tiers.

Sinclair Inc (SBGI)'s ventures portfolio is undergoing a transition from minority to majority investments, which involves uncertainties and the need for strategic management to ensure profitability.

The company faces challenges in managing the balance between leveraging new broadcasting technologies and maintaining traditional revenue streams amidst a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you dig a little deeper into the core guide for Q2? It's really healthy. Could you talk through what you're seeing in the core environment in Q2, especially as we head into the back half of this year?

A: (Robert Weisbord - Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast) The core advertising environment is showing positive trends, with services remaining strong. We have a home purchase predictor that has delivered key results, driving our service category. Our proprietary pricing system allows us to maximize market demand effectively. (Christopher Ripley - President, Chief Executive Officer) Q1 faced some negative impacts due to the lack of certain sports and high comps from sports betting in the previous year. However, Q2 is back on trend with consistent core growth seen in 2023.

Q: How do you view the year playing out, especially with potential crowd-out from record political advertising?

A: (Robert Weisbord - Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast) We have adjusted our rates based on pre-booked political advertising using an algorithmic approach, which helps us manage inventory pricing effectively. (Christopher Ripley - President, Chief Executive Officer) We expect some crowd-out in Q3 and Q4 due to political advertising, but we are optimistic about maintaining positive trends with our new systems for managing pricing.

Q: With the next-gen broadcasting initiatives you mentioned, how should we think about the actual benefit to the P&L from these initiatives?

A: (Christopher Ripley - President, Chief Executive Officer) The initial product sets, including CDN offload and automotive services, are expected to go live by the end of this year. While 2025 might not see significant revenue from these initiatives, we anticipate an exponential growth curve as adoption increases.

Q: Could you update us on what you're seeing in subscriber churn and retrans pricing in the industry?

A: (Lucy Rutishauser - Vice President, Finance & Treasurer) We are seeing mid-single digit percent churn across our subscriber base. (Christopher Ripley - President, Chief Executive Officer) All retrans deals so far have met or exceeded our expectations, and we expect to see acceleration in retrans revenue this year as more deals come up.

Q: How are you managing the impact of higher interest rates on the advertising business?

A: (Robert Weisbord - Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast) We continue to monitor interest rates and their impact on the economy. Our diverse programming, including upcoming sports events, should stimulate advertising. We have also diversified our advertising categories to reduce reliance on automotive, which is sensitive to interest rates.

Q: Regarding capital allocation, does the focus continue to be on debt reduction, and have you bought back any debt since the end of the first quarter?

A: (Christopher Ripley - President, Chief Executive Officer) Our focus remains on debt reduction, and we will continue to be opportunistic in debt buybacks. We are also investing in transformation efforts that will yield significant savings and exploring new majority-controlled investments for long-term growth.

