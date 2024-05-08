Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Revenue increased by 11% year-over-year to $276 million, demonstrating strong growth.

Net income rose to $31 million, or $0.13 per share, showing significant profitability improvement.

Record cash flow from operations at over $80 million, indicating efficient capital management.

Successful share repurchase program, with over 1 million shares bought back, enhancing shareholder value.

Strategic expansion in key markets like Ohio, with investments in retail and production facilities to capture future growth opportunities.

Negative Points

Continued pricing pressure in some markets, which could impact future revenue growth.

High capital expenditure of approximately $100 million planned for 2024, although reduced from previous year, still represents significant spending.

Challenges with market conditions such as inflation and competitive dynamics that could affect operational efficiency.

Regulatory uncertainties that could impact market dynamics and company operations.

Dependence on the successful rollout of new products and market expansions to drive future growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more context on the $16 million credit to expenses?

A: Mathew Faulkner, CFO, explained that the $16 million credit was a settlement of a contingent consideration and had no impact on previous periods' P&L. It is now clear of the balance sheet with no more contingent consideration.

Q: How important is the Florida market, considering the competition and potential adult-use legalization?

A: Anthony Georgiadis, President, emphasized the strategic importance of Florida, noting the opening of new stores and the focus on high-end indoor flower production at their Ocala facility. They are cautiously optimistic about the potential legalization in November.

Q: With the best gross margin and EBITDA margins since '21, is this sustainable for the year?

A: CFO Mathew Faulkner acknowledged the benefit from improved utilization of cultivation facilities but cautioned that price compression might affect future margins. The focus remains on achieving a 30% adjusted EBITDA margin.

Q: How will your investment strategy change if cannabis is rescheduled and Section 280E tax provisions are adjusted?

A: CEO Ben Kovler discussed maintaining a strong balance sheet to play aggressive offense, suggesting that strategic deals could increase, especially with complementary industries.

Q: What are the characteristics of the Ohio market that make it attractive for adult-use cannabis?

A: Anthony Georgiadis highlighted Ohio's large population and underpenetrated medical market as key factors. The state's regulatory framework and existing infrastructure also make it poised for robust market growth upon legalization.

Q: Can you discuss consumer trends in cannabis versus other social lubricants like alcohol?

A: CEO Ben Kovler noted strong consumer trends towards cannabis, especially among younger demographics who prefer cannabis over alcohol due to cost-effectiveness and health considerations. The segmentation within the cannabis market caters to diverse consumer preferences.

