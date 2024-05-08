Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

ZimVie Inc (ZIMV, Financial) successfully completed the sale of its spine business for $375 million, which included $350 million in cash and a $60 million promissory note, allowing the company to pay down $275 million of debt.

The company has transitioned to focus solely on the dental sector, positioning itself as a pure-play dental company with a comprehensive portfolio in the $8 billion implants, digital solutions, and biomaterials market.

ZimVie Inc (ZIMV) is seeing strong commercial traction with its premium dental implants and has a robust biomaterials portfolio that includes well-documented clinical results, enhancing its market competitiveness.

The adoption of ZimVie Inc (ZIMV)'s digital workflow solutions is increasing efficiency and patient satisfaction in dental practices, which typically leads to more implant cases compared to practices not using these solutions.

ZimVie Inc (ZIMV) is actively working on operational improvements such as manufacturing automation and supply chain optimization, which are expected to drive margin improvement and enhance long-term growth.

Negative Points

ZimVie Inc (ZIMV) reported a slight decrease in third-party net sales for Q1 2024, with a 1.6% decline at reported rates and a 1.4% decline in constant currency.

In the U.S., third-party net sales decreased by 3.1% due to a weaker implant market and lower material capital sales, despite some strength in digital solutions and biomaterials portfolios.

The company experienced unfavorable product mix and lower manufacturing absorption, which led to an increase in the adjusted cost of products sold from 35.4% of sales in the previous year to 37.2%.

ZimVie Inc (ZIMV) is facing ongoing softness in its end markets, particularly in U.S. implants, which is expected to impact revenue projections for the fiscal year 2024.

Despite operational improvements, there are challenges in the macro environment within the dental market that could affect the company's performance and delay achieving a 15% EBITDA margin by the first quarter of the next year.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the shifts in product mix observed this year and potential actions to improve this mix?

A: (Vafa Jamali, CEO) The mix impact is both geographical and portfolio-based, particularly felt in the US implant market. Rich Heppenstall, CFO, added that the revenue story for Q1 is mainly about pressure on capital sales and lower-margin material distribution. However, there's strength in biomaterials and digital solutions. The company is seeing growth in the US and European markets and expects pricing to remain stable.

Q: What are the operational or executional strategies to achieve a 15% EBITDA margin?

A: (Vafa Jamali, CEO) The strategy involves reducing corporate infrastructure and costs, particularly in IT and legal expenses, which are significant. The company is also transitioning service agreements funded by the recent acquisition, aiding in cost management. Rich Heppenstall highlighted that despite macro challenges, the strength of ZimVie's digital products is maintaining customer loyalty, positioning the company well for market stabilization.

Q: Could you elaborate on the internal cost management programs and the nature of the digital revenue line?

A: (Marissa Bych, Investor Relations) The digital revenue line is showing nearly 50% growth in the Guided Surgery line, indicating strong adoption and high renewal rates for subscriptions. This resilience suggests a robust recovery once the market stabilizes, with an increase in customer base and influence through ZimVie's offerings.

Q: What are the key drivers for reaching the 15% EBITDA margin faster or on schedule?

A: (Vafa Jamali, CEO) Key drivers include significant cost reductions in corporate infrastructure, legal, and IT expenses. The company is also leveraging transition service agreements to manage costs effectively. Commercially, the focus is on maintaining strong customer relationships and capitalizing on the robust performance of digital and biomaterial products.

Q: How is the company handling the challenges in the US implant market?

A: (Rich Heppenstall, CFO) The US implant market remains challenging, but ZimVie is mitigating impacts through strong performances in biomaterials and digital solutions. The company's competitive position remains strong, and there is an anticipation of market stabilization which should aid recovery.

Q: What are the expectations for the company's financial performance in the upcoming quarters?

A: (Rich Heppenstall, CFO) ZimVie anticipates a modest decline in Q2 revenue due to seasonal patterns but expects overall revenue for 2024 to increase slightly from 2023. The company is focused on achieving a 15% EBITDA margin by early next year and is confident in its strategic positioning and product portfolio to meet these targets.

