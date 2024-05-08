Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a significant year-over-year increase in net revenue, rising 23% to $171.8 million.

The company successfully launched Rexulti, an intranasal naloxone product, and anticipates launching four to five additional products within the year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc experienced robust sales growth in key products such as glucagon injection, Primatene Mist, and epinephrine, contributing to overall financial performance.

The company has made strategic advancements in its diabetes portfolio, particularly with the glucagon market, highlighting the underutilization and growth potential of intranasal glucagon.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc is actively engaging with regulatory agencies, ensuring a positive dialogue and prioritization of their applications, such as AMP.0002 in their diabetes portfolio.

Negative Points

There was a minor complete response letter received for teriparatide, indicating potential delays or issues in approval.

The company faces increased competition and market fluctuations that could impact the distribution and sales of products like Primatene Mist.

Operational costs have increased, as reflected by the rise in cost of revenues to $81.7 million from $66.4 million, impacting gross margins slightly.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc reported a decrease in sales from their insulin API business, dropping from $4 million to $1.7 million due to reduced purchases by MannKind.

The company experienced a temporary stop in selling finished pharmaceutical products due to an API shortage, leading to a decrease in other finished pharmaceutical product sales.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the feedback and discussions you've had with payers regarding Qsymia, particularly concerning pricing and competitive dynamics?

A: Bill Peters, CFO of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, noted that contracts with payers are aligning with the same prices that Lilly had established. However, due to lesser bargaining power compared to Lilly, Amphastar is paying higher fees to wholesalers, leading to expected low single-digit pricing declines despite high single-digit unit growth.

Q: Could you elaborate on the interactions with the FDA regarding AMP.002 and your confidence in getting the product approved this year?

A: An unidentified company representative explained that routine meetings with the FDA have occurred without requests for additional data, maintaining cautious optimism for approval. The ongoing dialogue suggests a positive outlook for moving the application forward.

Q: What updates can you provide on the vaccine sales force and the overall transition from Lilly, including thoughts on eventually bringing vaccine manufacturing in-house?

A: Dan Dischner, VP of Corporate Communications, mentioned satisfaction with the current progress using an external sales force, with no immediate plans to change. Bill Peters added that in-house manufacturing would be a long-term project, unlikely in the near future.

Q: Can you discuss the market dynamics for injectable glucagon, particularly the mix between diagnostic and hypoglycemia usage, and the potential for increased penetration?

A: Bill Peters highlighted that the current split is approximately one-third antihypoglycemic and two-thirds diagnostic. He noted a shift towards ready-to-use products like Vaximmune, which are gaining traction in the antihypoglycemic segment.

Q: How do you anticipate benefiting from drug shortages in 2024 compared to 2023?

A: Bill Peters mentioned a continued benefit from shortages, with specific products like dextrose and epinephrine remaining in short supply. The company has consistently capitalized on market gaps due to other companies' production issues.

Q: Could you provide insights into the rollout and market penetration strategies for Vaximmune in the U.S.?

A: Bill Peters discussed positive feedback and growing sales, particularly in the U.S., with a focus on ready-to-use products. The transition strategy involves gradually taking over distribution from Lilly as they deplete their labeled inventory.

