Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

QuinStreet Inc (QNST, Financial) reported a 40% sequential revenue growth in fiscal Q3, driven by a significant increase in auto insurance carrier spending.

The company forecasts continued growth in auto insurance revenue, supported by a fundamental shift towards digital and performance marketing.

QuinStreet Inc (QNST) achieved an adjusted EBITDA of nearly $8 million in fiscal Q3, with expectations of further growth in adjusted EBITDA margin and dollars as revenue ramps up.

For fiscal Q4, QuinStreet Inc (QNST) anticipates record quarterly revenue between $180 million and $190 million, indicating a year-over-year growth of over 40% at the midpoint.

The company maintains a strong financial position with $40 million in cash and equivalents and no bank debt, with a normalized cash balance projection of approximately $48 million.

Negative Points

Despite positive trends, the exact pace of ramp-up in insurance is difficult to predict due to the complexity of converting demand in a dynamic market.

The development of additional efforts within insurance, such as QRP, is lagging behind the overall market recovery, indicating a slower return to growth for this segment.

Challenges in media cost efficiency are noted, particularly when launching new services in the home services vertical, which can temporarily impact profitability.

While there is strong demand and growth potential in home services, achieving media efficiency and scaling new trades requires careful management and can be time-consuming.

The company's guidance for year-over-year revenue growth has been adjusted, which may indicate cautious optimism rather than robust confidence in the immediate acceleration of growth rates.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Over the last year, you've discussed returning to 10% EBITDA margins as the insurance channel normalizes. Can you outline the level of revenue needed to achieve these margins?

A: Douglas Valenti, CEO of QuinStreet, explained that pinpointing an exact revenue level is challenging due to varying factors like revenue mix. However, he indicated that achieving low double-digit EBITDA margins is likely within the next fiscal year, depending on these factors.

Q: Can you describe the month-to-month progression in insurance spending and how this impacts your outlook?

A: Douglas Valenti noted consistent growth month-over-month, with each month performing better than the last. He anticipates this trend to continue, with sequential growth every quarter next fiscal year, despite traditional seasonality.

Q: With the improved trajectory in insurance spending, can you update us on developments within additional insurance efforts like QRP?

A: Valenti mentioned that QRP was dormant during the insurance downturn but is now poised for a resurgence. Two major clients are initiating pilots, which will gradually ramp up, signaling a positive outlook for QRP's growth.

Q: Are rising media costs or challenges in talent retention affecting EBITDA margins?

A: Valenti reassured that there are no structural or fundamental issues impacting the flow-through to EBITDA, indicating confidence in maintaining or improving profitability as revenues grow.

Q: How does the "higher for longer" interest rate environment affect your financial services and home services verticals?

A: Valenti described a mixed impact: beneficial for credit cards and home services due to increased consumer spending on homes, but challenging for personal loans due to reduced lending demand. However, QuinStreet is well-positioned to adapt and capitalize on these conditions.

Q: What are your expectations for the home services vertical, and how do you plan to expand it?

A: Valenti highlighted that home services had a record revenue quarter and expects continued double-digit growth. The focus will be on scaling current services and expanding into new verticals, leveraging their strong market position and demand.

These insights from QuinStreet's earnings call reflect a robust strategic approach to growth and adaptation in varying market conditions, underpinned by strong leadership and innovative initiatives.

