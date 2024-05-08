Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC, Financial) exceeded Wall Street expectations for total revenues, adjusted EBITDA, net income, and diluted earnings per share despite industry challenges.

AMC's total revenue per patron was almost 36% above the pre-pandemic level in Q1 of 2019, showcasing significant growth in revenue efficiency.

The company has robust cash reserves, with $624 million in unrestricted cash at the end of Q1, and raised an additional $124.1 million of equity capital since March 31.

AMC's market share increased, outperforming other major operators, and the company continues to lead in food and beverage sales among major U.S. cinema operators.

AMC is optimistic about the future of the movie theater industry, with a promising movie slate for the end of 2024 and into 2025 and 2026, expected to drive significant box office recovery.

Negative Points

The first quarter's North American box office declined by 6% compared to 2023, impacted by Hollywood strikes and fewer major film releases.

Despite maintaining total revenue, AMC's admissions revenue declined by 3.2%, reflecting the broader industry downturn.

The international segment saw a decline in total revenue per patron by 2.9%, with admissions revenue per patron down by 2% and food and beverage revenue per patron down by 1.4%.

AMC closed four underperforming locations during the first quarter, continuing a trend of rationalizing its theater portfolio.

AMC faces significant debt maturities in 2026, with about $4.5 billion in debt still outstanding, posing a financial management challenge for the company.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Regarding your discussion about food and beverage initiatives, how do you think in terms of introducing items and the pricing attached to those items and where do you feel the food and beverage margin should settle in?

A: Adam M. Aron, Chairman, President & CEO of AMC, explained that food and beverage sales per patron have increased significantly post-pandemic, from about $5 to $8-9. The F&B margins are in the low 80s percent-wise, and about 82% of incremental F&B sales flows to the bottom line. The increase is attributed to slight price increases, more patrons buying F&B, patrons buying more items, and new merchandise sales at concession stands. AMC has focused on enhancing its F&B offerings, which has significantly driven up revenue and profit per patron.

Q: If we use the Billie Eilish concert as a prerecorded concert as an example, is this something you think you could share with cinema competitors? Or would that be a one and done sort of thing?

A: Adam M. Aron noted that while AMC leads in bringing such events to theaters, they aim to make it an industry-wide opportunity. Although the Billie Eilish event was exclusive to AMC due to tight timing, the success of previous events like Taylor Swift and Beyonce concerts were industry-wide efforts. AMC plans to continue collaborating with other cinema operators for future events.

Q: Can you talk about the dynamics that drove your film rent substantially lower year-over-year?

A: Adam M. Aron and Sean D. Goodman, CFO, discussed that the first quarter saw more middle-sized films rather than big blockbusters, which generally have lower film rent costs. This shift in the type of films shown was a significant factor in reducing film rent expenses.

Q: AMC has been growing market share in the U.S. market while closing underperforming theaters. What can you attribute this success to, and do you see this market share growth as sustainable?

A: Adam M. Aron attributed the market share growth to the strategic closure of older, underperforming theaters and opening new, high-performing locations. These new theaters often start with modern amenities like reclining seats and outperform the ones they replace, contributing to market share growth despite the net reduction in total locations.

Q: Can you provide an update on Cinema Suites and the possibility of releasing these products on the retail channel?

A: Adam M. Aron highlighted the success of Cinema Suites, AMC's proprietary brand of premium gourmet candies. While there are no immediate plans to bring these products to retail, it remains a possibility as the product line has been performing well above expectations.

Q: With a significant amount of debt maturing in 2026, what is the company doing to address this debt and reduce the overall debt level?

A: Adam M. Aron reassured that management is focused on addressing the 2026 debt maturities by working with lenders and investment banks to refinance and extend these maturities. He highlighted AMC's proactive efforts in reducing debt and other obligations by nearly $1 billion over the past two years, positioning the company to handle future financial obligations effectively.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.