Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI, Financial) reported Q1 revenue of $64 million, exceeding expectations set during the previous quarter's earnings call.

The company has successfully expanded its product portfolio, including the launch of over 20 new catalog mRNA products, enhancing its market leadership in the mRNA space.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) has entered into strategic partnerships, such as the nonexclusive license and supply agreement with Lonza, to bolster market presence and utilize CleanCap technology.

The company has made significant progress in its facilities, including the production of the first engineering batch of GMP small molecule products at the new Flanders 1 facility.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) maintains a strong financial position with $562 million in cash on hand and a net cash position of $30 million, supporting long-term growth strategies.

Negative Points

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) reported a net loss of $23 million for Q1 2024, compared to a net loss of $1 million in Q1 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2024 was $8 million, a decrease from $24 million in Q1 2023, with a margin decline reflecting operational and scaling costs.

The company faces challenges in aligning financial expectations with strategic acquisitions, indicating potential difficulties in executing inorganic growth strategies effectively.

Despite strategic partnerships and product launches, the immediate financial impact and revenue contribution of these initiatives remain gradual and require time to fully materialize.

Operational readiness costs for new facilities and the scaling of manufacturing capabilities have temporarily pressured profit margins and operational efficiency.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Congratulations on the strong start to the year. How should we think about the ramp of the Lonza relationship? Is it something that will build over time?

A: (William E. Martin - CEO) The arrangement with Lonza is expected to build over time, as contracts with GMP services are typically negotiated several quarters ahead. The partnership aims to incorporate Maravai's technologies, like CleanCap, into Lonza's portfolio, which is seen as a strategic move to seed the market with these technologies.

Q: Regarding the Biosecure Act, how would that impact your business if it becomes law?

A: (William E. Martin - CEO) The potential impact of the Biosecure Act is still under evaluation as the legislation is not yet law. However, Maravai's significant business presence in the U.S. and Europe is expected to allow the company to adapt and participate in any new market dynamics that the law might create.

Q: Can you provide some color on how the deal with Lonza came about? Were there any minimum volume commitments?

A: (Rebecca Buzzeo - EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) The deal with Lonza aligns with a broader strategy to partner with Tier 1 CDMOs to facilitate the adoption of CleanCap. The partnership involves mutual agreements to integrate CleanCap as a platform technology, enhancing ease of use and streamlining activities between the companies.

Q: Is there a backlog of work at the San Diego facility, or is building up the book of business still ahead?

A: (William E. Martin - CEO) The new San Diego facility does not have a backlog yet as it did not have late-phase clinical capabilities until recently. However, the facility has already taken its first committed orders for late-phase mRNA builds.

Q: Did the base business, the non-COVID business with the Nucleic Acid Production, grow sequentially versus the fourth quarter?

A: (Kevin M. Herde - EVP & CFO) The Nucleic Acid Production business was down sequentially from Q4 as expected, primarily due to a decrease in GMP orders for CleanCap, which was the largest contributor to the decline.

Q: How should we think about the gross margin progression from here, especially since cost of goods were higher than expected?

A: (Kevin M. Herde - EVP & CFO) Gross margin and EBITDA margin will fluctuate primarily based on revenues. Factors such as product mix, particularly the volume of high-margin products like CleanCap, and start-up costs associated with new facilities, impact the margins. Margins are expected to improve with increased revenue and volume of high-margin products.

