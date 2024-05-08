Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

TKO Group Holdings Inc (TKO, Financial) reported strong performance across USC and WWE, with record attendance and gates across live events in the first quarter.

TKO secured a landmark global deal for WWE with Netflix and renewed UFC rights in multiple international markets, demonstrating robust partnership growth.

The company successfully settled all claims in the UFC antitrust lawsuits without affecting business operations, providing legal and operational stability.

TKO raised its full-year guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA based on strong Q1 performance and business momentum, indicating confidence in continued growth.

The company's integration efforts are on track, with significant progress in realizing revenue and cost synergies, enhancing overall financial health.

Negative Points

TKO reported a net loss of $250 million in the first quarter, primarily driven by a $335 million charge related to the legal settlement of UFC antitrust lawsuits.

Despite strong performance, the company faces ongoing challenges with high operational costs, particularly highlighted by the expensive event at the Las Vegas Sphere.

TKO's reliance on live events and partnerships, while currently strong, poses risks if market dynamics shift or if there is a decrease in consumer spending in the experience economy.

The company's aggressive expansion and acquisition strategy, including a failed bid for Moto GP, could strain resources or divert focus from core operations.

While TKO is managing a significant debt level, the strategic necessity to maintain or increase leverage could limit financial flexibility in rapidly changing market conditions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the NBA media rights deal on TKO's future negotiations, especially given ESPN's involvement?

A: (Mark S. Shapiro - COO, President & Director) The strong NBA deal, which is expected to triple its value, reflects the high demand for premium sports content, which is a positive indicator for TKO's future media rights negotiations. Shapiro highlighted the continuous growth in sports rights values despite past skepticism and sees UFC as a premium sports product with significant growth potential.

Q: How does the tax treatment of the settlement payments affect TKO's cash flow?

A: (Andrew M. Schleimer - CFO) The $200 million settlement payments in 2024 are tax-deductible, reducing cash tax liability and lessening the impact on TKO's cash on hand. This strategic handling of the settlement aligns with TKO's financial management practices.

Q: What is TKO's strategy for expanding through acquisitions, and are there specific sports or events TKO is targeting?

A: (Mark S. Shapiro - COO, President & Director) TKO is focused on premium sports content and live events, considering acquisitions that offer significant long-term growth and multiple growth levers, similar to UFC and WWE. The company is disciplined in its approach, ensuring any potential acquisitions are accretive and align with its strategic goals.

Q: Can you provide insights into the sponsorship dynamics at WrestleMania, particularly in terms of volume and pricing?

A: (Mark S. Shapiro - COO, President & Director) WrestleMania saw an increase in both sponsorship volume and pricing, contributing to its success. TKO continues to leverage its global partnerships to enhance revenue, with a focus on expanding core partnerships and exploring new sponsorship categories.

Q: What are the plans for UFC events in Saudi Arabia, and how do they fit into TKO's broader strategy?

A: (Mark S. Shapiro - COO, President & Director) TKO plans to maintain and possibly expand its event offerings in Saudi Arabia, building on strong existing relationships. The strategy includes leveraging site fees and exploring opportunities to enhance event experiences, aligning with TKO's focus on premium live events and international expansion.

Q: How does TKO view the balance between holding UFC events at the Apex facility versus larger venues?

A: (Mark S. Shapiro - COO, President & Director) While UFC Apex events are cost-effective, TKO recognizes the importance of hosting events in larger venues to expand its fan base and maximize revenue. The company continuously evaluates the mix of event locations to optimize both fan engagement and profitability.

