Release Date: May 08, 2024

Positive Points

Successful closing of the Sentry IPO, which netted approximately $329 million and reduced debt by $316 million, strengthening the balance sheet.

Affirmed 2024 to 2026 guidance estimates with expected 2024 utility net income towards the upper half of the range, demonstrating confidence in future performance.

Record operating margin over the last 12 months and strong customer growth, indicating robust business operations.

Positive regulatory outcomes, such as the approval of the Nevada rate case, which authorized a $59.1 million annualized revenue increase.

Strategic capital deployment and investments in infrastructure to meet demand for safe, reliable, and affordable energy solutions.

Negative Points

Nonlinear revenue growth due to the timing of rate cases, which could introduce variability in financial performance.

Dependence on regulatory approvals and economic conditions, which introduces elements of uncertainty and risk.

Operational and financial adjustments related to the Sentry separation, which could impact short-term financial stability.

Potential tax implications related to the Sentry separation, despite the significant net operating loss balance that could serve as a partial offset.

Challenges in maintaining cost discipline, although operational and maintenance expenses were flat compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Rob, can you provide any insights on the timeline for reducing the Century stake over time?

A: Rob Stefani, CFO of Southwest Gas Holdings, mentioned that the company is still evaluating options regarding the Century stake, considering a potential taxable transaction which could involve sell-downs or exchanges, while preserving the option for a tax-free spin. Details will be shared as evaluations progress.

Q: Karen, can you comment on the economic conditions in areas like Vegas and Phoenix?

A: Karen Haller, CEO of Southwest Gas Holdings, highlighted strong economic activities, including tech growth and new entertainment venues in these regions, which continue to drive demand and growth for the company.

Q: How is the sports expansion in Vegas impacting your business?

A: Karen Haller explained that new sports facilities, like the upcoming baseball stadium replacing a casino, are expected to increase demand and support residential growth, which in turn benefits the company.

Q: Ryan asked about the preference for Formula Rate for future test years in Arizona and its impact on the tracker process.

A: Justin Brown, President of Southwest Gas Holdings, expressed that the company is encouraged by the commission's focus on structural improvements and is actively participating in discussions to explore different rate-making models.

Q: What is the outlook for the NOL balances into next year, and how might this affect the timing of a potential tax-free spin for Century?

A: Rob Stefani noted that while specific forward guidance on NOL positions isn't provided, the substantial existing NOLs offer flexibility in managing taxable transactions related to Century's stake. The exact timing will follow the post-IPO lockup period.

Q: Now that the IPO is complete, will there be more comprehensive financial guidance from Southwest Gas?

A: Karen Haller stated that any updates to long-term guidance would likely wait until after the full separation of Century is clearer, ensuring that future projections accurately reflect the company's standalone operations.

