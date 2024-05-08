Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

TaskUs Inc (TASK, Financial) exceeded the top end of both revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for Q1 2024, with revenue reaching $227.5 million and adjusted EBITDA margin at 22.2%.

The company expects to return to year-over-year revenue growth starting from Q2 2024, with growth rates accelerating in subsequent quarters.

Strong sales performance in Q4 2023 continued into Q1 2024, driven largely by bookings from existing clients, which accounted for approximately 72% of total new signings.

TaskUs Inc (TASK) demonstrated significant growth in the trust and safety service line, with revenue increasing by 36% compared to Q1 of 2023.

The company has successfully expanded its presence in new markets and industries, including banking, financial services, and technology, enhancing its client base and service offerings.

Negative Points

Q1 2024 revenue declined by 3.3% year-over-year, although it was ahead of guidance.

Revenue from US delivery declined by 45% year-over-year, now making up approximately 11% of total revenue.

Digital customer experience revenue declined by 8.7% compared to Q1 of 2023, primarily due to cost optimization initiatives outweighing expansions with existing clients and new client revenue.

AI services revenue declined by approximately 23.6% compared to Q1 of 2023, continuing to be impacted by declines at the company's largest overall client and largest autonomous vehicle client.

Despite strong Q1 performance, the company faces uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment, which could impact client growth rates and demand for services.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Brilliant. Thanks for taking our questions and good to see the earlier inflection expectations here and Bryce, what's contemplated in your outlook from a macroeconomic perspective, process solutions here?

A: Bryce Maddock, CEO of TaskUs, responded that the company is taking a cautious stance regarding the macroeconomic conditions for the rest of the year. Despite some clients experiencing slower growth, the majority of TaskUs's largest clients continue to grow revenue and contact volumes year over year, which is reflected in the updated guidance.

Q: Appreciate the color there. And just a follow-up, can you talk about any sort of evolution you've seen in the demand environment you're through the quarters and start of the year and how your customer conversations have trended since the start of this quarter?

A: Bryce Maddock mentioned an acceleration in demand environment, with both new client sales and expansions among existing clients. He highlighted that four of the top five clients are expected to increase revenue in 2024 compared to 2023, with some returning to double-digit growth rates.

Q: And maybe to dig into that a little bit further truck and safety that's driving the better outlook for Q2 and beyond. Is that a particular client for better traction with your top client that you spoke of? And then what level of visibility and confidence do you have into? Is this trend continuing into the second quarter and the second half of the year that allowed you to raise the bottom end of guidance?

A: Bryce Maddock explained that trust and safety is a key growth driver, with increased demand across various client segments. He expressed confidence in the company's ability to forecast and meet revenue guidance based on strong client relationships and contractual commitments.

Q: Thanks for taking my question and good results here. I wanted to start on Gen-i, how as a cloud adoption of offerings like task GPT. and SSAI. look so far and in instances where clients are leveraging these tools, have they been able to see tangible benefits? And have you also seen some tangible benefits or share shift yet from the vessels?

A: Bryce Maddock discussed the deployment of generative AI through TaskUs's platforms, noting a steady increase in demand. While some clients have seen modest efficiency gains, most are still in the experimental stage. He anticipates that gains from selling generative AI services will exceed the efficiencies achieved through automation.

Q: Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to ask you obviously you guys just piggybacking off of a lot of growth of the greater than 50%. How big is that geo relative to some of the other sitting in rest of world? And I'll just stop there for my first question.

A: Bryce Maddock responded that Latin America, a relatively new region for TaskUs, is rapidly growing and expected to become one of the company's largest regions in terms of revenue over the next few years.

Q: Yes, thanks for taking my question. So just given the recent solid crypto volumes of fintech Findexa, did that contribute anything to Q. one? And then I guess what amount you'd expect for all of 2024? I think you had talked about it being somewhere around 4% to 5% of total revenue. Should that tick up a little bit?

A: Bryce Maddock noted that while the crypto markets have grown, this has not directly translated into increased volumes from crypto customers. He expects crypto and equity-related revenues to be around 5% of total revenues for 2024, consistent with previous forecasts.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.