Insider Sale: CFO Joo Kim Sells Shares of Qualys Inc (QLYS)

On May 6, 2024, Joo Kim, Chief Financial Officer of Qualys Inc (QLYS, Financial), sold 928 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 8, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing.

Qualys Inc (QLYS, Financial) is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The company helps organizations streamline their security and compliance solutions and provides powerful insights into their security posture and potential vulnerabilities.

Over the past year, Joo Kim has sold a total of 14,049 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at Qualys Inc, where there have been 41 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Qualys Inc were trading at $167.97 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $5.53 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 37.07, which is above the industry median of 27.54.

The stock is currently considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95. The GF Value of $176.23 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

