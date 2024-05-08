Q1 2024 Camurus AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Fredrik Tiberg - Camurus AB - President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Scientific Officer, Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to join our first earnings call for 2024. So before starting the presentation, please notice our forward-looking statements. So the agenda for today's call includes first quarter highlights financial results. We will then move to commercial and pipeline updates and finish off with a Q&A.



With me on the call today, as previously are Jon Garay, our Chief Financial Officer; and Richard Jameson, our Chief Commercial Officer. Starting out with our highlights in the quarter, Camurus had a productive first quarter with strong profitability and pipeline progress.



Total revenues grew by 37% year on year to SEK390 million, which is the midpoint of our provided guidance. With profit before tax in the quarter of close to SEK100 million. Our financial position was further strengthened by a successful directed share issue, to support inorganic growth opportunities, accelerate US commercial preparations for CAM2029 in neuroendocrine tumors