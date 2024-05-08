Q1 2024 AMG Critical Materials NV Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Michele Fischer - AMG Critical Materials NV - Senior Vice President - Communication



Welcome to AMG's first-quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me on this call are Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, the Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Jackson Dunckel, the Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Eric Jackson, the Chief Operating Officer.



AMG'S first-quarter 2024 earnings press release issued yesterday is on AMG's website. Today's call will begin with a review of the first-quarter 2024 business highlights by Dr. Schimmelbusch. Mr. Dunckel will comment on AMG's financial results, and Mr. Jackson will discuss operations. At the completion of Mr. Jackson's remarks, Dr. Schimmelbusch will comment on strategy and outlook. We'll then open the call to take your questions.



Before I pass the call to Dr. Schimmelbusch, I would like to