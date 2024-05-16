DBS Group Holdings Ltd's Dividend Analysis

47 minutes ago
An In-depth Look at Upcoming Dividends and Financial Health

Introduction to DBS Group Holdings Ltd's Dividend Announcement

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.6 per share, payable on 2024-05-30, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-10. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, it's crucial to delve into the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Utilizing data from GuruFocus, this analysis will explore DBS Group Holdings Ltd's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

Overview of DBS Group Holdings Ltd

DBS Group is a leading banking group based in Singapore, offering a comprehensive range of services to consumers, small to midsize enterprises, and corporations and institutions. Predominantly established in Singapore and Greater China, the company has recently expanded its footprint by acquiring Lakshmi Vilas Bank in India and Citibank's operations in Taiwan. DBS Group's wealth management division, managing assets of SGD 365 billion as of 2023, stands as one of Asia's most substantial.

A Glimpse at DBS Group Holdings Ltd's Dividend History

Since 2003, DBS Group Holdings Ltd has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The chart below illustrates the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down DBS Group Holdings Ltd's Dividend Yield and Growth

DBS Group Holdings Ltd currently boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.92% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.35%, indicating expected increases in dividend payments over the next year. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was 20.80%, decreasing to 5.60% per year over five years, yet maintaining an impressive decade-long growth rate of 12.60%.

Based on its dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of DBS Group Holdings Ltd stock as of today is approximately 6.46%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one must evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio of 0.18 as of 2024-03-31 suggests that a significant portion of earnings is retained for future growth and stability. Additionally, DBS Group Holdings Ltd's profitability rank of 6 out of 10, coupled with a decade of positive net income, underscores its robust profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

DBS Group Holdings Ltd's growth rank of 6 indicates a fair growth outlook. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of approximately 11.00% per year outperform 65.86% of global competitors. Its 3-year EPS growth rate of 28.90% per year and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 12.50% further bolster its financial health.

Conclusion

Considering DBS Group Holdings Ltd's consistent dividend payments, robust growth rates, and a solid payout ratio, the company presents a compelling case for dividend investors. The financial stability and profitability of DBS Group Holdings Ltd, coupled with its strategic expansions, underpin the sustainability of its dividends, making it an attractive option for value investors. For those interested in exploring further, GuruFocus Premium offers tools like the High Dividend Yield Screener to discover high-yield investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
