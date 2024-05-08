Q1 2024 2020 Bulkers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Before we start the presentation, we'd like to remind you that we will be discussing matters that are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking assumptions are based on the company's current views with regards to future events and are subject to risk and assumptions subject to uncertainties, actual results may differ materially.



And with that, I'll move it over to the highlights for the quarter. It was an eventful quarter for us, and I'll start with some of the highlights. We reported a net profit of EUR28.5 million and EPS of $1.25. This includes $20.5 million in gain for the sale of Bulk Shanghai,