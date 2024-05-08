Q1 2024 SGL Carbon SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Claudia Kellert - SGL Carbon SE - Head of Capital Markets & Communications



As always, our two Board members, Dr. Torsten Derr, and Thomas Dippold, will give you more details about our start in the fiscal year 2024 and our expectations for the upcoming months. After the presentation, you will have enough time to answer your question.



Now I hand over to Dr. Derr.



Torsten Derr - SGL Carbon SE - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much, Claudia. It's -- I would like to open this conference. Good afternoon, everyone. And Q1 was a good start in 2024 us with a weak business in carbon fibers that we were able to compensate with strong businesses, especially in semiconductors.



Our sales were slightly below previous year, and this was mainly due to divestments which we had in our site in Poland, India and Gardena in California, US in 2023. We were able to increase our profit at EUR42.1 million. Our EBITDA pre-exceptionals was 5% higher than in the previous