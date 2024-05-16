Hecla Mining Co's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 38% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar

Hecla Mining Co (HL, Financial) has recently demonstrated a remarkable performance in the stock market, with a significant 38.13% increase in its stock price over the past three months. As of the latest data, the company's market capitalization stands at $3.23 billion. This surge is not only a reflection of recent market dynamics but also aligns with the company's current GF Value of $4.87, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued. This valuation marks a shift from being Modestly Undervalued three months ago when the GF Value was $4.77.

Overview of Hecla Mining Co

Hecla Mining Co, operating in the Metals & Mining industry, is primarily engaged in the production and exploration of precious and base metals such as silver, gold, and zinc. The company's major operational segments include Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations, with Greens Creek being the most significant revenue generator. Geographically, Hecla's operations are spread across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with a majority of its revenue derived from the United States. 1788572428486733824.png

Assessing Hecla's Profitability

Hecla Mining Co's Profitability Rank stands at 4/10, indicating moderate profitability within its industry. The company's Operating Margin is 5.44%, which is higher than 60.19% of its peers. Despite a negative Return on Equity (ROE) of -4.25%, it performs better than 71.4% of competitors. Similarly, its Return on Assets (ROA) at -2.85% surpasses 75.12% of industry counterparts. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.46%, ranking higher than 84.5% of peers. Over the past decade, Hecla has been profitable for three years, which is better than 58.3% of similar companies. 1788572457704255488.png

Growth Prospects of Hecla Mining

The Growth Rank for Hecla Mining is 5/10, reflecting average growth potential. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at -3.20%, which is better than 21.61% of industry peers. Over a 5-year period, the Revenue Growth Rate per Share is -1.50%, surpassing 23.55% of competitors. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is projected at 4.35%, which is higher than 36.84% of similar companies. 1788572484270977024.png

Notable Investors in Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co holds the confidence of several notable investors. The top holder, First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), owns 1,100,177 shares, representing 0.18% of total shares. Following closely, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) holds 193,032 shares, accounting for 0.03% of the shares, while Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) owns 64,091 shares, making up 0.01% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

Within the Metals & Mining sector, Hecla Mining Co faces competition from companies like Gatos Silver Inc (GATO, Financial) with a market cap of $746.463 million, Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK, Financial) with a market cap of $734.231 million, and McEwen Mining Inc (MUX, Financial) with a market cap of $494.083 million. These figures highlight Hecla Mining's strong position within its industry.

Conclusion

Hecla Mining Co has shown significant recent stock price gains and is currently fairly valued according to its GF Value. The company's profitability and growth metrics provide a mixed picture with some strengths in operational efficiency and future revenue projections. Notable investors hold positions in the company, indicating some level of confidence in its future prospects. Competitors in the industry show varying levels of market capitalization, highlighting Hecla Mining's position within its sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.