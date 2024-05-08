Q1 2024 Pharming Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Sijmen de Vries - Pharming Group NV - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to this first-quarter results conference. I'm here with my -- next slide, please -- I'm here with my three colleagues in order of speaking, Stephen Toor, our Chief Commercial Officer, who is joining us from our New Jersey office; Dr. Anurag Relan, our Chief Medical Officer, joining us from our US office as well; and Jeroen Wakkerman, our Chief Financial Officer, who is based with me here in Leiden.



Before I do that, I would like to point out to next slide, please, number three, that is the forward-looking statement slide. So we will be making forward-looking statements today in our presentation, and those are based upon our current plans and your insights of the -- and situations of the current market circumstances. And of course, actual results may differ from these forward-looking statements. So you cannot necessarily rely on those.



So having said that, I would like to go to slide number 4 and maybe even onwards to slide number 5, because you have seen my picture already.