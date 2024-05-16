The Trade Desk Surges on Q1 Earnings Beat and Robust CTV Growth

13 minutes ago

The Trade Desk (TTD, Financial) saw its stock climb by 2% after reporting a strong Q1 earnings beat. The cloud-based digital advertising platform rebounded from a mediocre Q4, posting impressive Q1 results with a 28.3% year-over-year revenue increase to $491.25 million, surpassing expectations. Additionally, The Trade Desk provided an optimistic revenue forecast for Q2 that exceeded analyst predictions.

A significant highlight from the earnings call was the continued expansion in Connected TV (CTV). Despite its size, CTV remains The Trade Desk’s fastest-growing segment. Recent months have seen major industry players like Disney, NBCUniversal, Walmart, Amazon, Roku, and LG Electronics deepen their foray into CTV, often collaborating with The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk boasts the largest CTV inventory marketplace, offering advertisers premium content access across top networks and ad-supported streaming platforms globally. The company emphasized its non-competitive stance in content or supply, which has fostered strong relationships with premium publishers. Notably, Disney has broadened its partnership through the Disney Advertising's Real-Time Ad Exchange (DRAX), and NBCUniversal will allow programmatic purchases of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games inventory on Peacock via The Trade Desk.

The importance of CTV was stressed, with The Trade Desk pointing out the substantial time consumers spend with premium content compared to short-form user-generated content on social media. Additionally, the company is enhancing its support for Unified ID 2.0 (UID2), a privacy-focused alternative to third-party cookies, with notable adoptions by Times Internet in India and DISH Media in the U.S.

Despite the positive quarterly performance driven by its CTV operations, The Trade Desk’s stock reaction was muted, possibly due to prior gains since mid-January. The broader online advertising sector has shown mixed results this earnings season, with Meta (META, Financial) seeing declines, while Snap (SNAP, Financial), Pinterest (PINS, Financial), and Magnite (MGNI, Financial) experienced gains.

