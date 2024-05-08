Genie Energy Ltd (GNE) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Revenue Growth and Strategic Advances in Renewables

Explore key financial outcomes and strategic initiatives as Genie Energy navigates through Q1 with significant growth in renewables and customer base expansion.

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Increased 14% to $120 million from $105 million in the previous year's first quarter.
  • Gross Profit: Rose slightly by 1.5% to $33.8 million from $33.3 million year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: Decreased 340 basis points to 28.2% from 31.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased to $11.7 million from $12.4 million in the year-ago quarter.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Was $0.30 compared to $0.54 in the first quarter of the previous year.
  • Customer Base: GRE ended the quarter with 365,000 customers, up about 5% year-over-year.
  • Renewables Revenue: Increased by 87% to $7.2 million, driven by Genie Solar and Diversegy.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 250,000 shares of common stock.
  • Working Capital: Reported at $127.2 million as of March 31.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Record first quarter revenue and gross profit reported, indicating strong financial performance.
  • Customer base at GRE increased by about 5% year-over-year, showing growth in market reach.
  • Significant increase in revenue from renewable segment, with Genie Solar and Diversegy driving an 87% increase in first quarter revenue year-over-year.
  • Continued share repurchase program, with 250,000 shares bought back, demonstrating confidence in the company's valuation.
  • Projected increase in company-wide consolidated adjusted EBITDA for 2024 to $40 million to $50 million, up from a pre-2022 normalized range of $25 million to $30 million.

Negative Points

  • A decrease in GRE's gross margin by 350 basis points due to lower electricity margins, despite an increase in kilowatt hours sold.
  • Consolidated adjusted EBITDA decreased to $11.7 million from $12.4 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a slight downturn.
  • First quarter loss from operations in the renewables segment, although narrower than the previous year, still indicates challenges.
  • Increase in SG&A expenses by 4.1% due to higher customer acquisition costs and fees for utility programs.
  • Earnings per share decreased to $0.30 in the first quarter from $0.54 a year earlier, showing a reduction in profitability per share.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What were the key financial highlights for Genie Energy in the first quarter of 2024?
A: (Avraham Goldin, CFO) - Genie Energy reported record first quarter revenue and gross profit, with consolidated revenue increasing 14% to $120 million from $105 million in the previous year. The growth was primarily driven by an increase in the meter base and consumption per meter in the retail energy supply business. The renewables segment also saw a significant revenue increase of 87% to $7.2 million.

Q: How did Genie Energy's customer and project metrics perform in this quarter?
A: (Michael Stein, CEO) - At the end of the first quarter, Genie Energy had 365,000 customers, a 5% increase year-over-year. However, RCEs slightly decreased by about 1% to 348,000. In the renewables segment, Genie Solar moved several third-party owned commercial projects into the construction phase, contributing to a significant increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

Q: Can you discuss the operational progress in Genie Energy's solar projects?
A: (Michael Stein, CEO) - Genie Energy is advancing several owned solar projects and adding new projects to the pipeline. The company is focused on developing projects with robust ROI projections, expecting these to provide growing recurring revenue streams. The Perry and Lansing solar farms in New York are moving towards completion.

Q: What are the expectations for Genie Energy's financial performance in 2024?
A: (Michael Stein, CEO) - Genie Energy remains on track to deliver $40 million to $50 million in company-wide consolidated adjusted EBITDA for 2024. This projection reflects an increase from the pre-2022 normalized adjusted EBITDA range and includes investments in developing utility-scale solar projects.

Q: How is Genie Energy managing its capital allocation and shareholder returns?
A: (Avraham Goldin, CFO) - In addition to operational investments, Genie Energy repurchased 250,000 shares of common stock and continued its regular quarterly dividend. The company is committed to returning value to shareholders while investing in long-term growth opportunities.

Q: What are the strategic focuses for Genie Energy moving forward?
A: (Michael Stein, CEO) - The company will continue to expand its customer base organically and through acquisitions, enhance its analytical and operational capabilities, and advance its solar project pipeline. Diversegy, part of the renewables segment, is expected to contribute significantly to growth and profitability in the coming years.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.