Q1 2024 East Side Games Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Jason Bailey - East Side Games Group Inc - Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Revenue Officer



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to East Side Games Group's Q1 2024 results call. On the call with me today is Mr. Jason Chan, our Interim Chief Financial Officer. We are joined by our Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Lisa Shek, and our Chief Product Officer, Mr. Jim Wagner.



I'm happy to share highlights from the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. And being that we just updated everyone a few weeks ago with our Q4 2023 report, I will keep the call today fairly short and to the point. Mr. Chan will go into detail on our financial results commentary for the period before turning it over to Ms. Shek