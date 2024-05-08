Q1 2024 East Side Games Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the East Side Games Group first quarter 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jason Bailey, Board Chair, CEO, and Founder of East Side Games Group. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Jason Bailey - East Side Games Group Inc - Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Revenue Officer
Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to East Side Games Group's Q1 2024 results call. On the call with me today is Mr. Jason Chan, our Interim Chief Financial Officer. We are joined by our Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Lisa Shek, and our Chief Product Officer, Mr. Jim Wagner.
I'm happy to share highlights from the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. And being that we just updated everyone a few weeks ago with our Q4 2023 report, I will keep the call today fairly short and to the point. Mr. Chan will go into detail on our financial results commentary for the period before turning it over to Ms. Shek
May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
