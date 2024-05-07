On May 7, 2024, Director Geoffrey Ribar sold 3,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred with the shares priced at $103.84 each.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc operates in the semiconductor industry, focusing on designing and manufacturing analog RF, microwave, millimeter wave, and photonic semiconductor products. These products are used in various applications that impact everyday life, including in the areas of telecommunications, industrial, defense, and data center.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,361 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

The company's shares currently hold a market cap of approximately $7.31 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 115.22, significantly above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc is $65.58 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.58.

This valuation is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus for past performance, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

For more detailed information, please refer to the official SEC Filing.

