Unveiling Universal Health Services (UHS)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right?

A Comprehensive Guide to Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) Valuation

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Universal Health Services Inc (UHS, Financial) has recently shown a daily gain of 4.47% and an 8.98% increase over the last three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 11.78, investors are keen to understand: Is the stock fairly valued at its current price? This analysis delves into Universal Health Services's valuation to provide insights.

Company Overview

Universal Health Services operates a network of acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and ambulatory surgery centers across two main segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The company's current stock price stands at $177.05, with a market cap of $11.80 billion, closely aligning with its GF Value of $172.32, suggesting a fair valuation. This sets the stage for a deeper evaluation of its intrinsic value and financial health.

1788724124147937280.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated based on historical trading multiples such as PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow, adjusted for past performance and expected future business performance. This valuation suggests that Universal Health Services's stock price should hover around this value, indicating potential investment risks and returns when the price deviates significantly from this benchmark.

Currently, Universal Health Services is assessed as fairly valued, indicating that its stock price is expected to grow at a rate parallel to its business growth.

1788724105697193984.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Before investing, evaluating a company's financial strength is crucial. Universal Health Services's financial strength is rated as fair, with a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, positioning it lower than 93.34% of its industry peers. This assessment is vital as companies with weak financial health pose higher risks of loss.

1788724141457829888.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Universal Health Services has maintained profitability over the past decade, with a strong operating margin of 8.77%, which is better than two-thirds of its competitors. This profitability, combined with a revenue growth rate of 14.7% annually, underscores its potential for sustained financial performance. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate at 3.8% suggests some challenges in scaling its operations relative to the industry.

Comparative Analysis of ROIC and WACC

A critical measure of profitability is the comparison between Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Universal Health Services's ROIC stands at 8.27%, which is below its WACC of 9.5%, indicating that it is currently generating lower returns on investment than the cost of its capital, potentially undermining value creation for shareholders.

1788724159736606720.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Universal Health Services (UHS, Financial) appears to be fairly valued based on current assessments. The company exhibits strong profitability metrics, though its growth and value creation metrics suggest some areas for caution. For a deeper dive into Universal Health Services's financial health and stock performance, potential investors can view its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.