HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA, Financial) recently reported a daily gain of 4.03% and a three-month gain of 5.24%, highlighting its dynamic market presence. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 20.06, investors are keenly interested in determining whether HCA Healthcare's stock is fairly valued. This analysis aims to delve into this question by exploring various financial metrics and intrinsic valuation assessments.

Company Overview

HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, operates the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the U.S. As of December 2022, the company owned 182 hospitals and 126 freestanding outpatient surgery centers across 20 states and England. With a current stock price of $321.89 and a market cap of $84.30 billion, it's crucial to compare these figures against the GF Value to evaluate whether the stock is trading at a fair value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to estimate the intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. For HCA Healthcare, the GF Value is set at $321.31, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued at its current price of $321.89. This close alignment indicates that the long-term return of HCA Healthcare's stock is likely to mirror the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength and Risks

Investing in companies with robust financial health is crucial. HCA Healthcare's financial strength is rated 4 out of 10, suggesting some concerns. The company's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.03, lower than 91.83% of its industry peers, indicating a higher risk of financial distress. This aspect is crucial for investors looking for stable returns.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

HCA Healthcare has demonstrated strong profitability, with a 10-year track record of earnings. The company's operating margin of 14.62% is higher than 80.65% of its competitors. Moreover, HCA Healthcare's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 16.2% and EBITDA growth rate of 17.6% underscore its effective growth strategies and market expansion.

Evaluating Investment Returns

An essential metric for investors is the comparison between the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). HCA Healthcare's ROIC of 17.33% significantly exceeds its WACC of 10.46%, indicating efficient value creation for shareholders. This positive spread is a strong indicator of the company's ability to generate profitable returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HCA Healthcare (HCA, Financial) appears to be fairly valued at its current market price, considering its financial health, profitability, and growth metrics. For investors seeking deeper insights or considering an investment, exploring HCA Healthcare's 30-Year Financials can provide a more comprehensive understanding.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

