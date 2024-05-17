Unveiling United States Cellular (USM)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A Detailed Analysis of United States Cellular's Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

United States Cellular Corp (USM, Financial) recently saw a significant daily gain of 27.67%, with a three-month gain of 12.42%. Despite these impressive numbers, a deeper look into the company's financials, specifically its Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.67, raises the question: Is the stock significantly overvalued? This analysis aims to explore United States Cellular's valuation in depth, encouraging readers to consider whether the current stock price reflects the company's true market value.

Company Overview

United States Cellular is a regional wireless carrier serving approximately 4.5 million customers across significant parts of the United States, including the Midwest, mid-Atlantic, New England, and the Pacific Northwest. These areas have a combined population of around 32 million. Most of the markets the company serves are rural or belong to second/third-tier cities, with the exceptions of Milwaukee and Oklahoma City. Notably, United States Cellular also holds a 5.5% stake in Verizon Wireless' operations in Los Angeles and uniquely owns most of its towers, unlike its peers in the wireless carrier industry.

Comparing the current stock price of $45.95 to the GF Value of $28.85, which represents an estimation of fair value, suggests that United States Cellular might be significantly overvalued. This valuation discrepancy is crucial for potential investors to consider.

1788724749208285184.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated to represent the intrinsic value of a stock. It is derived from historical trading multiples such as PE, PS, PB ratios, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow, adjusted by GuruFocus based on the company's past returns and growth, and incorporating estimates of future business performance. According to this model, if United States Cellular's stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value line, it is considered overvalued, suggesting a potentially lower future return.

At the current price of $45.95, our analysis indicates that United States Cellular is significantly overvalued, which may lead to disappointing future returns compared to the company's actual business growth.

1788724729000128512.png

Financial Strength and Risks

Investing in companies with weak financial strength can lead to permanent capital loss. Hence, it's crucial to assess metrics like the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. United States Cellular's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05 is lower than 86.46% of its industry peers, earning a poor financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 from GuruFocus.

1788724771056414720.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

United States Cellular has maintained profitability in 9 out of the past 10 years, with recent revenues of $3.90 billion and an operating margin of 4.5%, which is lower than 64.64% of competitors in the telecommunication services industry. The company's growth has been sluggish, with a revenue decline of 1.1% annually, ranking below 71.04% of industry peers. This slow growth trajectory raises concerns about its potential to enhance shareholder value in the long term.

Moreover, comparing the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 0.82 to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) of 3.53 shows that the company is not generating adequate returns on its investments, which is a red flag for potential investors.

1788724789322608640.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the current analysis suggests that United States Cellular (USM, Financial) is significantly overvalued. With poor financial strength, fair profitability, and below-average growth rates, potential investors should tread carefully. For those interested in exploring further, detailed financials for the past 30 years can be found here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns at reduced risk, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.