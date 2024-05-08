Q1 2024 California Resources Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Joanna Park - California Resources Corp - Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer



Welcome to California Resources Corporation's first-quarter 2024 conference call. Prepared remarks today will come from our President and CEO, Francisco Leon; and our CFO, Nelly Molina.



We will also discuss our pending merger with Aera.