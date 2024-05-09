Q1 2024 Nexi SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Paolo Bertoluzzo - Nexi S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Executive Director



Good morning to everyone, and welcome to Nexi call for first quarter results 2024. As usual, I'm here with Bernardo Mingrone, Stefania Mantegazza, who leads our Investor Relations activities and a few colleagues from our team that may help us in case you have very specific questions. .



As usual, I will start by summarizing the key messages. Then we'll deep dive in a topic that is very strategic for us, and we understand attracts a lot of interest from our investors, the topic of payments and software integration. we'll then hand over to Bernardo that will cover results in more detail, and I will come back for final comments. And obviously, then we will have time for your questions.



Now let me start