Full Year 2024 SoftBank Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 09, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 09, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

Jun Shimba

SoftBank Corp. - COO, Head of Consumer Business Unit, Product & Marketing Unit and Representative Director

Junichi Miyakawa

SoftBank Corp. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Conference Call Participants

Daisaku Masuno

Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Head of Information & Telecommunication Team, Japan & Analyst, Telecommunications Research, Japan



Operator



Thank you very much for waiting. We will now begin SoftBank Corporation, earnings results presentation for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. We'd like to introduce today's attendees SoftBank Corporation, Director and Chairman, Imai; President and CEO Miyakawa; Representative Director and COO, Shimba; Board Director, Executive Vice President and CFO, Fujihara. Today's presentation will be broadcast via the internet. President and CEO