Q1 2024 KT&G Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Gyeong Park - KT&G Corp - Head of Investor Relations



Ladies and gentlemen, I'm Gyeong Park, Head of Investor Relations at KT&G. Thank you for attending KT&G's 2024 first quarter earnings report. Please allow me to first introduce the KT&G management team in attendance today. With us today, we have [Mr. Sang Hak Lee], Chief Finance Officer; [Mr. Min Seok Gwon], Managing Director of Global Headquarters; Mr. Wang Seop Yim, Chief of NGP; Mr. Yeong Chan Yoon, Chief of Marketing; [Mr. Eung Chul Lee], Head of Strategy and Planning Office; Mr. Yong Beom Kim, Head of Finance; Mr. [Osan] Kwon, Head of Real Estate Development Office and Mr. [Dong Chang], Chief of Strategy at KT&G.



I must advise you that the earnings we are about to present today have yet to be audited by the outside auditor, therefore are subject to change in the audit process. And any forward-looking information discussed in the call today may differ from the actual results to be reported in the future.



Before we go into the 2024 first quarter results Mr. Sang Hak Lee the CFO, will share with you key management