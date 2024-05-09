Q1 2024 Netmarble Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



(spoken in foreign language)



(interpreted) Good afternoon. This is [Tom Kim], Head of Finance and Planning at Netmarble. I thank the analysts and investors for taking time out of their busy schedules to attend our Q1 2024 earnings session today, we have here with us CEO Young-Sig Kwon and CFO Gi-Wook Do, they will address your major questions after the results presentation. Please note that the contents presented have yet to undergo an independent auditor's review and could be subject to changes upon such review.



Now CFO Gi-Wook Do will deliver you the results.



Gi-Wook Do - Netmarble Corp. - CFO



(spoken in foreign language)



(interpreted) Good afternoon. This is Gi-Wook Do, I will give you the overall results for Q1 2024 please refer to page 2. Revenue in Q1 decreased 12.0% Q-o-Q and 2.9% Y-o-Y at KRW585.4 billion. EBITDA decreased 30.6% Q-o-Q and increased 112.4% Y-o-Y at KRW42.7 billion. EBITDA margin rate was at 7.3%. Revenue and EBITDA decreased over the previous quarter with no new