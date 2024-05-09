Full Year 2024 3i Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Simon A. Borrows - 3i Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Welcome to 3i's financial year 2024 annual results presentation. I'm Simon Borrows, CEO of 3i Group. Also on the call with me today are James Hatchley, our Group Finance Director; and Silvia Santoro, our Group Investor Relations Director. The slides supporting our remarks have been put on our website this morning.



As you can see from this morning's numbers, we delivered another strong set of results for the year to 31st of March, and we've achieved those results, despite the high interest rate environment, market volatility and specific challenges across a number of sectors we're exposed to.



Our purpose remains