Q1 2024 MannKind Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the MannKind Corporation 2024 first quarter financial results earnings call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded on May 8, 2024, and will be available for playback on the MannKind Corporation website shortly after the conclusion of this call until May 22, 2024. This call will contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from these stated expectations. For further information on the company's risk factors, please see their 10-Q report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission this afternoon, the earnings release and the slides prepared for this presentation.



Joining us today from MannKind are Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna; EVP and former Chief Financial Officer, Steven Binder; and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Prentiss. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Castagna. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael Castagna - MannKind Corporation - CEO



Good evening, everyone, and welcome to my