On May 7, 2024, Darryl Rawlings, Chief Executive Officer of Trupanion Inc (TRUP, Financial), purchased 20,700 shares of the company, as reported in the SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's total holdings in the company significantly over the past year, with a total of 20,700 shares bought and none sold.

Trupanion Inc (TRUP, Financial) specializes in medical insurance for cats and dogs, offering policies in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company aims to provide pet owners with the ability to afford high-quality veterinary care.

On the date of the purchase, shares of Trupanion Inc were priced at $24.14. The company's market cap stood at approximately $1.046 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Trupanion Inc is estimated at $93.70 per share, making the stock significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.26.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

The insider transaction history for Trupanion Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 4 insider sales and only 1 insider buy, which includes the recent purchase by the insider.

This recent acquisition by the insider could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock at current prices, especially considering the stock's current valuation relative to its GF Value.

