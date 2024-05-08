On May 8, 2024, Dirk Kempthorne, a Director at Robert Half Inc (RHI, Financial), sold 2,221 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,271 shares of Robert Half Inc and has not made any purchases.

Robert Half Inc (RHI, Financial) is a global human resource consulting firm, providing skilled professionals in the fields of accounting and finance, technology, legal, creative, marketing, and administration. The company operates through a network of more than 400 locations worldwide.

On the date of the sale, shares of Robert Half Inc were priced at $69.66, resulting in a market cap of approximately $7.36 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 21.00, above both the industry median of 17.98 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is $75.43, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92. This suggests that Robert Half Inc is Fairly Valued in the market.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

Insider transaction trends for Robert Half Inc over the past year show no insider purchases but six insider sales, highlighting a possible trend among insiders in their investment decisions regarding the company.

