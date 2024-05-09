Release Date: May 09, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

EVI Industries Inc has successfully established itself as a leader in the North American commercial laundry distribution and service industry, growing from a single business to 26 businesses with 750 employees.

The company has demonstrated a strong compounded annual growth rate in revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA of 34%, 16%, and 31% respectively since 2016.

EVI Industries Inc reported a record $263 million in revenue for the nine-month period, indicating a 1% increase compared to the previous year.

The company has a robust technology strategy in place, which includes multiple programs aimed at strengthening its leadership position and accelerating growth.

EVI Industries Inc has maintained strong financial health with a record operating cash flow of $20.3 million for the nine-month period and a significant decrease in net debt.

Negative Points

EVI Industries Inc experienced an 11% decrease in revenue during the third quarter compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to irregular industrial revenue and delays in large customer sales contracts.

The investments in new sales and service personnel, while part of a long-term strategy, have resulted in increased costs that have adversely impacted operating results in the current period.

The company's modernization initiatives, including technology investments, have also contributed to increased expenses that negatively affect financial performance in the near term.

Revenue fluctuations and the complexity of large industrial projects introduce challenges in maintaining consistent revenue streams.

Despite the overall increase in revenue for the nine-month period, the third quarter's performance shows vulnerability to external factors and project delays.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the main factors behind the 11% decrease in revenue for the third quarter?

A: Henry Nahmad, CEO of EVI Industries, explained that the decline was primarily due to the irregular cadence of industrial revenue and delays in completing certain large on-premise laundry customer sales order contracts. He noted that the previous fiscal year's third quarter included unusually high industrial revenues from a few large contracts, which did not recur this quarter.

Q: What are the key areas of investment that EVI is focusing on to drive future growth and profitability?

A: The CEO highlighted investments in additional sales and service personnel and technology enhancements as central to EVI's growth strategy. These investments are aimed at increasing sales and service penetration and improving operational efficiencies through scalable technologies.

Q: How has the company's technology strategy progressed, and what benefits has it brought?

A: Henry Nahmad detailed significant progress in their technology strategy, including the implementation of ERP systems, CRM capabilities, and digital mobile sales applications. These technologies have streamlined operations, enhanced data analytics, and improved customer engagement, which are expected to drive sales growth and operational efficiency.

Q: Could you provide an update on EVI's financial health, particularly in terms of cash flow and debt levels?

A: The CEO reported record operating cash flows for the nine-month period, amounting to $20.3 million, and a significant reduction in net debt, which decreased by 36% to $18.6 million. He emphasized that EVI's strong cash flow and low leverage are key to supporting their long-term growth strategy.

Q: What impact do you expect from the recent acquisition of ALCO Washer Center?

A: Henry Nahmad stated that the acquisition of ALCO Washer Center strengthens EVI's market share in the Northeast region of the U.S. and aligns with their strategy to expand through acquisitions that complement their growth and technological advancements.

Q: How does EVI plan to balance dividend payments with its investment needs?

A: The CEO affirmed EVI's commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends, evidenced by a recent special dividend payment. However, future dividends will be evaluated against investment opportunities, cash flow, and overall financial health to ensure they maintain a conservative financial position while pursuing growth.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.