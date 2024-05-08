Release Date: May 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

MannKind Corp (MNKD, Financial) reported a significant revenue increase of over 250% over the past eight quarters, indicating strong growth momentum.

Record Tyvaso DPI revenue of almost $48 million in Q1, driven by strong sales and production scale-up.

Successful advancements in MNKD-101, including Fast Track designation and plans for clinical trials, highlighting progress in the pipeline.

Net income of $11 million in Q1 and a strong cash position of $304 million, demonstrating financial stability and profitability.

Strategic focus on expanding the use of Afrezza and entering pediatric and gestational diabetes markets, potentially broadening the customer base and increasing market share.

Negative Points

Operational challenges with Change Healthcare impacted the co-pay card services and prescription fillings, temporarily affecting Afrezza sales.

Reduction in sales force support for V-Go, leading to a 16% drop in its revenue, reflecting a strategic shift but also a decline in a product line.

The complexity and high failure rate in developing treatments for IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis), which poses risks to the success of MNKD-201.

Dependence on key partnerships like the one with United Therapeutics for Tyvaso DPI, which could pose risks if the partnership dynamics change.

Uncertainties in regulatory approvals and market acceptance for new products like MNKD-101 and MNKD-201, which are critical for future revenue growth.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you set expectations for the INHALE-3 readout at ADA in June, including bars of success and key takeaways from the initial meal challenge results?

A: Michael Castagna, CEO of MannKind Corporation, explained that the goal for INHALE-3 is to demonstrate that Afrezza is as effective as the best standard of care for Type 1 diabetes, which includes AID and MDI. The study aims to show comparable results in measures like A1c and time-in-range. The meal challenge test was designed to demonstrate that Afrezza can effectively control blood sugar levels during the critical two-hour post-meal period. The upcoming data will provide a comprehensive analysis of Afrezza's performance against these standards.

Q: As the IPF program moves into the clinic, how are you thinking about the path forward for MNKD-201, and have you considered working with a partner?

A: Michael Castagna highlighted that IPF is a challenging disease with many past failures, but MannKind feels confident about the dosage and is focused on executing the trial. The company plans to independently advance the program in the U.S., leveraging its existing infrastructure and capabilities. For markets outside the U.S., they will reassess whether to work through distributors or partners.

Q: What are the next milestones for the Afrezza trial, and when will you decide whether to file at 6 months or 12 months?

A: Michael Castagna mentioned that other insulins have been approved based on six months of data, but the FDA has expressed a preference for 12 months of safety data for Afrezza. The decision to file will depend on the six-month data outcomes. If the data is consistent with previous studies and shows safety and efficacy, MannKind will propose filing based on six-month data, though this is subject to FDA agreement.

Q: Can you elaborate on the potential in gestational diabetes for Afrezza and whether a specific study is needed to access that population?

A: Michael Castagna discussed the interest in using Afrezza for gestational diabetes, spurred by its ability to control postprandial sugars effectively. Initial steps would include a pharmacokinetic study to confirm that gestational women can safely use Afrezza. There is also potential for MannKind to participate in a larger trial funded by a third party, providing the drug and support.

Q: Regarding the collaboration revenue line, which components contributed to this quarter's performance, and which are sustainable going forward?

A: Steve Binder, EVP of Special Projects, explained that the increase in collaboration revenue was driven by higher production and sales to United Therapeutics, inventory sell-through, PPQ testing revenue, and deferred revenue recognition. He highlighted that additional PPQ billing and kitting activities are expected to recur in future quarters.

Q: What are your thoughts on the regulatory path for MNKD-201 in IPF, and is there potential for registration based on a single pivotal study?

A: Michael Castagna stated that it's too early to publicly comment on the specific regulatory path for MNKD-201. The approach will be clarified in discussions with the FDA following Phase 1 results, focusing on whether a single trial might suffice for registration or if additional studies are necessary.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.