On May 8, 2024, James Gorman, Director at The Walt Disney Co (DIS, Financial), purchased 20,000 shares of the company, as reported in the SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's total holdings in the company to 20,000 shares.

The Walt Disney Co (DIS, Financial) operates as a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It is well-known for its film productions, theme parks, and television networks.

The shares were bought at a price of $106.03 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $2,120,600. Following this purchase, the market cap of The Walt Disney Co stands at $192.88 billion.

The company's current price-earnings ratio is 115.00, significantly above both the industry median of 19.235 and the historical median for the company. This valuation metric suggests a premium compared to industry standards.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of The Walt Disney Co's stock is estimated at $112.92 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94.

Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 6 insider sells at The Walt Disney Co. The insider's recent purchase aligns with a broader context of insider trading activities at the company.

Insider buying can often provide insights into a company's future prospects or signal the insider's confidence in the company's performance. In the case of The Walt Disney Co, the insider's decision to increase their stake might be seen as a positive indicator by some investors.

