On May 7, 2024, Richard Fisher, Director at Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC, Financial), sold 2,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,600 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Tenet Healthcare Corp operates as a diversified healthcare services company that primarily provides acute care hospital services, ambulatory care, and diagnostic imaging services. The company operates in several regions across the United States.

On the date of the sale, shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp were priced at $123.2, resulting in a market cap of approximately $12.47 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 4.95, significantly below the industry median of 24.82.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Tenet Healthcare Corp is $80.40 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.53.

The insider transaction history for Tenet Healthcare Corp shows no insider buys over the past year, with a total of 10 insider sells recorded in the same period.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

